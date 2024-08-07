Paige Bueckers Leads Major NIL Campaign at UConn
Heading into her final season of college basketball, UConn redshirt senior Paige Bueckers has already cemented her status on the hardwood as an all-time great. The All-American and former National Player of the Year led the Huskies to the Final Four a season ago, averaging 21.9 points per game. However for all of her on-court accolades, her legacy might be remembered most for her impact off the floor.
As a trailblazer in the NIL era - giving back to the community like no other college athlete - Bueckers has curated a robust brand portfolio while continuing to be a momentum builder for women's sports in general. Her most recent partnership - a very personal one to the UConn community - is taking her into the beauty space for the first time, while including a few teammates as well.
In conjunction with announcing their new ColorWonder Demi-Permanent Hair Color product innovation, leading beauty brand Madison Reed - founded by UConn alum Amy Errett - has tipped off a long-term partnership with the Huskies' athletic program and women's basketball team. To celebrate, the brand has premiered a Team ColorWonder marketing campaign starring Bueckers and teammates Azzi Fudd, Ice Brady and Morgan Cheli.
The roster of basketball stars will be featured in this new campaign, while receiving access to Madison Reed mentorship and entrepreneurial development opportunities, including internships with the brand for school credit. Additionally, Bueckers and Fudd will have the opportunity to franchise a Madison Reed Hair Color Bar in the future, and an equity stake in the business.
"This Summer, I started to get into the beauty and fashion world in the NIL space and it's something new that I'm exploring," Bueckers, who went from blonde to Sparkling Rosé for the campaign, told Sports Illustrated. "Amy Errett - the CEO and Founder of Madison Reed - went to UConn and has a great relationship with the program and the alumni network, so just getting into beauty and fashion and being a person who does color her hair pretty often and having that relationship with Amy and the whole Madison Reed team, made it easy to get into."
Bueckers dished out 150 assists this past season and has extended her playmaking ability to this NIL deal, coming together with Errett to draft three teammates to the campaign, which was "the biggest thing that really made me feel great about it (this deal)," according to the star guard.
As part of the larger partnership with UConn, Madison Reed is sponsoring the Gampel Pavilion and XL Center for the next three years, making it the first female-founded and graduate-founded brand with UConn court naming rights.
“No matter who you are, where you come from or what you do – from sports to business or cosmetology – women deserve the opportunity to work hard, show up unapologetically and be rewarded for their talents,” said Amy Errett, CEO & Founder, Madison Reed. “With the launch of Team ColorWonder we’re shining an overdue light on these incredible women athletes, creating opportunities for them to thrive on and off the court in the same way that is afforded to their male counterparts, and showing that the options can be unlimited when you dare to work hard and focus on achieving your goals.”
Bueckers' purpose on the court is clear - to lead UConn to an all-time record 12th National Championship - but it's her additional dedication to impact off the floor, that differentiates her across the country.
"I definitely want to be looked at as somebody who you want to follow this path in NIL," she added. "For me, it's building the brand of giving back and using the platform and the gifts that I've been given and blessed with to give back to others. It's about being caring, being genuine and having real authentic relationships, not just using a brand to up my status but actually building relationships and long-term partnerships."