Anthony Edwards' Honest Quote After Minnesota Timberwolves Lose Game 3
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves played the Dallas Mavericks in Texas for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
The Timberwolves lost by a score of 116-107, so they are now on the verge of elimination down 0-3 in the series.
After the game, Anthony Edwards met with the media and was honest in his remarks (h/t ClutchPoints).
Edwards: "I never think the sky is falling. I'm always positive, always happy, been through the worst. So the sky is never falling for me."
Edwards finished the loss with 26 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 11/24 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
The Timberwolves shot just 30.0% from the three-point range, while they allowed the Mavs to shoot 50.0%.
The Timberwolves will need to win Game 4 on Tuesday evening (also in Dallas) in order to avoid getting swept.
If they are able to stay alive, Game 5 of the series would be on Thursday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics currently lead the Pacers 3-0 with Game 4 on Monday evening in Boston.
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Georgia.
He has led the Timberwolves to the playoffs for three straight seasons and made his first All-Star Game (in 2024).
The Timberwolves are in the conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season.
Related stories on Mavericks-Timberwolves
- WESTERN CONFERENCE SCHEDULE: Here is the complete schedule for the Western Conference finals in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, with gametime, TV information and the latest on the point spread. CLICK HERE
- MAHOMES ENJOYS MAVS' WIN: Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a Texas native, was in the crowd for Game 3 and tweeted about the intensity in the building. Here's the best of his comments. CLICK HERE