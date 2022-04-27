Alex Caruso's Injury Status For Game 5

Alex Caruso has been ruled out for Game 5 between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. Caruso had been a key player on the Los Angeles Lakers before joining the Bulls this past summer.

The Chicago Bulls are in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday evening.

The Bucks have a 3-1 lead, so a win for them on Wednesday will advance them to the second-round of the playoffs where they would play the Boston Celtics.

As for the Bulls, a loss for them ends their season.

A win will be very tough because not only are they without All-Star Zach LaVine, but key role player Alex Caruso has also been ruled out.

The guard has been ruled out due to concussion protocols.

The Bulls finished the year as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and this is the first time the franchise has made the playoffs since 2016-17 when they had Jimmy Butler.

They had been as high as the first or second seed, but after losing Lonzo Ball due to a season-ending injury they began to become volatile in the standings.

As for the Bucks, they finished the season as the third seed in the east, and they are coming off winning the NBA Title in 2021.

