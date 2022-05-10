Skip to main content

Massive Injury News About Ja Morant's Status For The Playoffs

Ja Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the NBA Playoffs due to the knee injury he sustained in Game 3. The Memphis Grizzlies trail the Golden State Warriors 3-1, and Game 5 is on Wednesday in Memphis.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the middle of a second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, and their best player Ja Morant got injured in Game 3 on Saturday night. 

Morant then missed Game 4 due to the knee injury. 

On Tuesday, the Grizzlies have announced that Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the NBA Playoffs. 

The Grizzlies have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA this season.  

They had made the NBA Playoffs last season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but lost to the Utah Jazz in just five games. 

This season, they broke out into one of the elite teams in the NBA finishing as the second seed in the west.  

Morant also made his first All-Star Game, and started in the game.  

As for the Warriors, this is their first time in the NBA Playoffs since 2019 when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. 

The winner of this series will advance to the Western Conference Finals, and face off with the Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks. 

  • STEPH'S HILARIOUS QUOTE AFTER GAME 4: Steph Curry had a great quote after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series. The Warriors now lead the series 2-1. CLICK HERE.
  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 4 LOSS: The Milwaukee Bucks had a tough loss at home to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night. The series is now tied up at 2-2, and after the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

