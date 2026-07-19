ProRodeo Hall of Fame Welcomes 10 New Inductees

The ProRodeo Hall of Fame is home to World Champions, legendary special acts and livestock, and trailblazers in the sport. This year, the PRCA will welcome 10 new members to the Hall of Fame, including Steer Wrestling World Champion Butch Myers, Western lifestyle media personality Jeff Medders, and Beutler & Son's Killer Bee.

Butch Myers

1980 Steer Wrestling World Champion Butch Myers is one of the 2026 Hall of Fame inductees. Myers qualified 11 times to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in steer wrestling and once in tie-down roping. At the 1986 NFR, Myers set a new NFR average record in steer wrestling at 44.3 seconds on 10 steers.

Myers qualified for his final NFR in 1997, and did so alongside his son Rope, who was also competing in steer wrestling. After Rope Myers took the win in Round 1, he was asked if he thought he would break his father's average record. At the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Rope Myers recounted his reply.

"I don't think that record will ever be broken," he said.

At 52 years old, Butch Myers broke his own average record with an aggregate time of 43.3 seconds on 10 steers.

Myers' children, Tygh, Rope and Cash | Tierney Myers

What brought Butch Myers the most joy, though, Rope said, was teaching others. Butch Myers taught steer wrestling clinics to hundreds of students over the years, many of which went on to qualify for the NFR and even become world champions. His legacy lives on through his former students, as well as his children, Rope, Cash and Tygh, and several grandchildren, many of whom still compete in rodeo.

Jeff Medders

Jeff Medders has had a massive impact on Western sports in the media and brought rodeo into a more mainstream spotlight. Medders has been a TV host of the NFR since 1991 and served as the president of Cowboy Channel from 2020-2024.

Medders is the President and CEO of Geronimo Productions, a television production company that specializes in Western sports coverage. Geronimo Productions produces the NFR, among several other popular rodeo events.

Medders' passion for the Western lifestyle and influence on rodeo make him a well-deserving inductee to the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.

Killer Bee

Killer Bee was a standout talent from Beutler & Son's string of bucking horses. She bucked in both bareback riding and saddle bronc riding during her career and made several trips to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Killer Bee was the 2019 Bareback Horse of the Year, two-time NFR Top Bareback Horse, and three-time NFR Top Saddle Bronc Horse. One of her most memorable trips came at the last NFR of her career, where she matched up with Dawson Hay for a 92-point ride in Round 9.

After retiring in 2022, Killer Bee went on to the next chapter of her life: raising the next generation of Beutler & Son bucking horses. Unfortunately, due to a complication with a pregnancy, Killer Bee passed in 2024 at the age of 19. Killer Bee did produce one colt before she passed, so the beloved Queen of Rodeo's bloodlines live on.

She was a favorite among cowboys and a once-in-a-lifetime horse for Beutler & Son. Now, she will receive her flowers as she is inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.

2026 Hall of Fame Inductees

• Butch Myers

• Jeff Medders

• Mary Burger

• Killer Bee

• Jerome Davis

• Keith Isley

• San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo

• Ike Sankey

• Bobby Goodspeed

• Loretta Manuel