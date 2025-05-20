Kid Rock & Lauren Boebert Romance Rumors Reignited After 'Rock N Rodeo' Moment Together
Rumors of Kid Rock and Lauren Boebert dating have ignited once again.
Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert was pictured with Kid Rock at his Rock N Rodeo event which took place on May 16th, with the image then being shared on X over the weekend (May 18) by radio personality Dana Loesch, who captioned it, "Last night at the @KidRockRNR @laurenboebert @ChrisLoesch." The post once again sparked rumors that the two might be a thing.
The duo were previously spotted together at President Donald Trump's inauguration back in January, reportedly leaving the event in a cab together in the early morning hours.
Boebert later reposted the image, quoting it with, "Make American GREAT Again 🇺🇸."
Kid Rock's 'Rock N Rodeo' is an annual event in partnership with PBR that takes place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event features a live rock concert by Rock as well as team rodeo competition with a $500,000 prize up for grabs. This year's winner was Jokers, led by co-head coaches Sid Steiner and Joe Beaver.
Events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling and breakaway roping.
