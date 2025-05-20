Draft Order For The 2025 PBR Camping World Team Series New Rider Draft Happening Today
The 2025 PBR Camping World Team Series New Rider Draft is set to take place today, May 20, in Austin, Texas at 7:30pm ET. Fans can tune into the show via the PBR App, Ridepass or on YouTube.
Back in February, PBR teams scouted 44 of the best Brazilian riders at the combine held in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Today, those riders, along with others from around the world, will find out their fate.
2025 PBR Teams Draft Order
Round 1
1. Arizona Ridge Riders
2. New York Mavericks
3. Kansas City Outlaws
4. Kansas City Outlaws
5. Missouri Thunder
6. Texas Rattlers
7. Florida Freedom
8. Austin Gamblers
9. Kansas City Outlaws
10. Oklahoma Wildcatters
Round 2
1. Arizona Ridge Riders
2. Carolina Cowboys
3. Oklahoma Wildcatters
4. Nashville Stampede
5. Missouri Thunder
6. Texas Rattlers
7. Florida Freedom
8. Kansas City Outlaws
9. Kansas City Outlaws
10. Carolina Cowboys
Round 3
1. Arizona Ridge Riders
2. New York Mavericks
3. Oklahoma Wildcatters
4. Nashville Stampede
5. Missouri Thunder
6. Texas Rattlers
7. Florida Freedom
8. Austin Gamblers
9. Kansas City Outlaws
10. Carlona Cowboys
Last year, the new team on the block, New York Mavericks, used their first-ever pick to select Hudson Bolton 3rd overall. The 19-year-old from Milan, Tennessee would go on to win Rookie of the Year, amassing 849.50 points to beat out second-placed Anderson de Oliveira (439.83 points) and third-placed Elizmar Jeremias (401.50 points).
So, who will be this year's top pick? Only time will tell, but come back to Rodeo On SI later tonight for the full results.
Recommended Articles
Hudson Bolton Wins 2025 PBR Rookie Of The Year
Neal McDonough’s 'The Last Rodeo' Drops Final Trailer Ahead Of Release
Minnesota Man Awarded Millions After Being Trampled At Rodeo Event