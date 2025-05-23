Rodeo Daily

List Of Memorial Day Weekend Rodeos Happening Across The Country

Memorial Day Weekend is here, marking the beginning of the summer rodeo season around the country that includes professionally sanctioned rodeos to amateur and recreational events. While not exhaustive, below is a list of over 35 rodeos rodeos happening across 21 states this weekend.

Alabama

Blount County Veterans Memorial Western Sports Extreme

Date: May 25

Location: Blountsville

Alaska

Northernmost Xtreme Bulls Event

Date: May 25

Location: Fairbanks

Arkansas

Old Fort Days Rodeo

Date: May 26 - May 31

Location: Fort Smith

California

Valley Center Stampede Rodeo & Memorial Festival

Date: May 23 - May 25

Location: Valley Center

Parkfield Ranch Rodeo

Date: May 24 - May 26

Location: Parkfield

Glennville Rodeo

Date: May 25

Location: Glennville

Colorado

Colorado Stampede Rodeo

Date: May 23 - May 25

Location: Grand Junction

Georgia

Gilmer Co. Saddle Club Memorial Day Pro Rodeo

Date: May 23 - May 25

Location: Ellijay

Kansas

Wilson Co. Fair Association PRCA Pro Rodeo

Date: May 23 - May 24

Location: Fredonia

Michigan

Gladwin Ranch Rodeo

Date: May 24 - May 25

Location: Gladwin

Missouri

Farmington, MO Rodeo

Date: May 23 - May 24

Location: Farmington

Nevada

BigHorn Rodeo

Date: May 23 - May 25

Location: Las Vegas

New Jersey

Green Valley Farms Pro Rodeo

Date: May 24

Location: Wantage

Cowtown Rodeo

Date: May 24 (Weekly until September 27)

Location: Pilesgrove

New York

Ballston Spa, NY Jackpot

Date: May 26

Location: Ballston Spa

North Dakota

DCB Memorial Barrel Race/NDRA rodeo

Date: May 23 - May 25

Location: Bowman

Watford City, ND Rodeo

Date: May 23 - May 24

Location: Watford City

Ohio

Buckin Ohio

Date: May 24 (Recurring until October 5)

Location: Burbank

Oklahoma

Will Rogers Stampede

Date: May 23 - May 25

Location: Claremore

South Dakota

Deadwood, SD Rodeo "Back When They Bucked"

Date: May 25

Location: Deadwood

Texas

Bandera Memorial Weekend Stampede Rodeo

Date: May 23 - May 25

Location: Bandera

Dripping Springs Ag Boosters Rodeo

Date: May 23 - May 25

Location: Dripping Springs

Chisholm Trail Lonestar Pro Rodeo

Date: May 24 - May 25

Location: Hubbard

Graham, TX Jackpot

Date: May 24

Location: Graham

Hoods County Stampede

Date: May 24

Location: Granbury

Wimberley, TX Jackpot

Date: May 24 - May 25

Location: Wimberley

Utah

Utah Jr. High State Finals Rodeo

Date: May 21 - May 24

Location: Heber City

Salina Rodeo & Riding Club Queen Contest

Date: May 24

Location: Salina

Take the Oath Memorial Rodeo Road Trip

Date: May 26

Location: Manti

Spanish Fork, UT Jackpot

Date: May 26

Location: Spanish Fork

Virginia

PBR Memorial Day Championship

Date: May 23 - May 25

Location: Richmond

Washington

Coulee City PRCA Last Stand Rodeo

Date: May 23 - May 25

Location: Coulee City

Tonasket Comancheros PRCA Rodeo

Date: May 23 - May 24

Location: Tonasket

Methow Valley Rodeo

Date: May 23 - May 26

Location: Twisp

Dayton Days Rodeo

Date: May 23 - May 24

Location: Dayton

