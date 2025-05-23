List Of Memorial Day Weekend Rodeos Happening Across The Country
Memorial Day Weekend is here, marking the beginning of the summer rodeo season around the country that includes professionally sanctioned rodeos to amateur and recreational events. While not exhaustive, below is a list of over 35 rodeos rodeos happening across 21 states this weekend.
Alabama
Blount County Veterans Memorial Western Sports Extreme
Date: May 25
Location: Blountsville
Alaska
Northernmost Xtreme Bulls Event
Date: May 25
Location: Fairbanks
Arkansas
Old Fort Days Rodeo
Date: May 26 - May 31
Location: Fort Smith
California
Valley Center Stampede Rodeo & Memorial Festival
Date: May 23 - May 25
Location: Valley Center
Parkfield Ranch Rodeo
Date: May 24 - May 26
Location: Parkfield
Glennville Rodeo
Date: May 25
Location: Glennville
Colorado
Colorado Stampede Rodeo
Date: May 23 - May 25
Location: Grand Junction
Georgia
Gilmer Co. Saddle Club Memorial Day Pro Rodeo
Date: May 23 - May 25
Location: Ellijay
Kansas
Wilson Co. Fair Association PRCA Pro Rodeo
Date: May 23 - May 24
Location: Fredonia
Michigan
Gladwin Ranch Rodeo
Date: May 24 - May 25
Location: Gladwin
Missouri
Farmington, MO Rodeo
Date: May 23 - May 24
Location: Farmington
Nevada
BigHorn Rodeo
Date: May 23 - May 25
Location: Las Vegas
New Jersey
Green Valley Farms Pro Rodeo
Date: May 24
Location: Wantage
Cowtown Rodeo
Date: May 24 (Weekly until September 27)
Location: Pilesgrove
New York
Ballston Spa, NY Jackpot
Date: May 26
Location: Ballston Spa
North Dakota
DCB Memorial Barrel Race/NDRA rodeo
Date: May 23 - May 25
Location: Bowman
Watford City, ND Rodeo
Date: May 23 - May 24
Location: Watford City
Ohio
Buckin Ohio
Date: May 24 (Recurring until October 5)
Location: Burbank
Oklahoma
Will Rogers Stampede
Date: May 23 - May 25
Location: Claremore
South Dakota
Deadwood, SD Rodeo "Back When They Bucked"
Date: May 25
Location: Deadwood
Texas
Bandera Memorial Weekend Stampede Rodeo
Date: May 23 - May 25
Location: Bandera
Dripping Springs Ag Boosters Rodeo
Date: May 23 - May 25
Location: Dripping Springs
Chisholm Trail Lonestar Pro Rodeo
Date: May 24 - May 25
Location: Hubbard
Graham, TX Jackpot
Date: May 24
Location: Graham
Hoods County Stampede
Date: May 24
Location: Granbury
Wimberley, TX Jackpot
Date: May 24 - May 25
Location: Wimberley
Utah
Utah Jr. High State Finals Rodeo
Date: May 21 - May 24
Location: Heber City
Salina Rodeo & Riding Club Queen Contest
Date: May 24
Location: Salina
Take the Oath Memorial Rodeo Road Trip
Date: May 26
Location: Manti
Spanish Fork, UT Jackpot
Date: May 26
Location: Spanish Fork
Virginia
PBR Memorial Day Championship
Date: May 23 - May 25
Location: Richmond
Washington
Coulee City PRCA Last Stand Rodeo
Date: May 23 - May 25
Location: Coulee City
Tonasket Comancheros PRCA Rodeo
Date: May 23 - May 24
Location: Tonasket
Methow Valley Rodeo
Date: May 23 - May 26
Location: Twisp
Dayton Days Rodeo
Date: May 23 - May 24
Location: Dayton
