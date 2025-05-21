Former PRCA Steer Wrestling World Champion Announces Retirement
2017 PRCA Steer Wrestling World Champion and a six-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier, Tyler Pearson, has announced his retirement from PRORODEO.
The 40-year-old Oklahoman announced the news in a Facebook post and later spoke to PRORODEO Sports News, citing his desire to spend more time with his children. In 2024, Pearson finished 15th in the PRCA world standings with $130,111.17.
Speaking about his career and children, 11 year old old Stetson and nine year old Steelie, Pearson said:
"My little boy is getting big into rodeo and I'm bringing him around. I just don't want to miss that, so I'm going to stay home. I've had a good career, and I've had a blast. He and my little girl are getting pretty active, and I'd rather follow them around instead of rodeoing. I enjoy that just as much."- Tyler Pearson
MORE: Watch Tyler Pearson's Fastest Steer Wrestling Run of RodeoHouston
He added:
"The world championship was fun but I had a lot of good years after that too. I loved it. I made some friends and relationships that I'll never forget. We had a ball doing it. Now I'll take some time to go chase the kids around.
Pearson made clear in his Facebook post that he still plans to play a role in the industry, saying: "I still want to play an instrumental role in this industry! I plan on doing some steer wrestling schools, riding outside horses, jackpotting and roping with the kids!! I will be taking in a few outside horses, specializing in steer wrestling, hazing, and team roping!!"
Rodeo On SI spoke exclusively with Pearson ahead of his 6th Wranger National Finals Rodeo back in November where he answered questions about his career, interests and hobbies.
