$11.5 Million Lawsuit Results From Incident at 2024 Sisters Rodeo in Oregon

Many rodeo fans likely remember an incident on June 8, 2024, when a bull named Party Bus jumped the arena fence and landed inside the concessions area of the Sisters (Ore.) Rodeo. The concessions area was filled with bystanders and spectators, and the incident went viral online, with video footage of the chaotic moments.

Just over two years later, on June 11, 2026, the Central Oregon Daily News shared that two spectators who were injured in the incident have filed lawsuits totaling more than $11.5 million.

The Complaints

Kristin Wert is suing the Sisters Rodeo, Corey and Lange Rodeo Co., the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), and several other entities for $2.3 million.

Wert cited injuries to her legs, arms, and shoulders, as well as a concussion that has resulted in migraines, dizziness, nausea, and emotional distress.

The complaint also lists seven "John Does," referring to Corey & Lange's pickup men, two contractors tasked with maintaining and updating the rodeo arena, and one employed by "Sisters Rodeo and/or Corey & Lange as a veterinarian to ensure the safe and humane treatment of the rodeo livestock at the Sisters Rodeo."

Wert's husband, Andrew, is also listed as a plaintiff in the complaint, as he witnessed the accident and "suffered significant emotional and psychological trauma."

The complaint cites negligence against the defendants, including: failing to maintain a safe environment for attendees of the rodeo, failing to keep rodeo livestock safely contained, failing to ensure Party Bus was in a safe and healthy condition, failing to have a warning system in place, etc.

The Wert's full complaint can be viewed here.

Allison Hickey is suing the Sisters Rodeo, Corey & Lange Rodeo, and Flying Diamond Rodeo for $9.25 million, claiming the bull broke her arm and shoulder and caused injuries to her leg. Her complaint also cites that the Sisters Rodeo monetized the incident, with marketing, advertising, and sales of merchandise portraying the incident.

Hickey's complaint states that she was walking along the arena fence when Party Bus jumped out of the arena and landed on top of her. A 26-year-old physical therapist at the time of the incident, Hickey is also seeking economic damages for the impact on her career.

Hickey's full complaint can be viewed here.

The bull, Party Bus, was banned from rodeo competitions after the incident.

Stay tuned to Rodeo On SI for further updates, as we will continue tracking this case.