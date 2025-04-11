11-Year-Old Phenom Earns Multiple Wins in The American Rodeo Preparation
Texas barrel racing jackpots are always booming and the recent weekend saw two great ones. The Eggstraspecial Too Spring Spectacular was held in Marshall, Texas, April 4-5 and the Piper Faust Memorial was held in Bryan, Texas, April 4-6.
We love highlighting talented individuals and the young cowgirl topping both of these events is a fan favorite. Heading into the American Rodeo, Dusky Lynn Hall has been hard at work and hitting races to stay sharp. She won checks on multiple horses at these two great races in the same weekend, putting in a lot of miles and hours for any competitor - but especially for one that is just 11 years old.
In Marshall, she topped the Big Stakes Race aboard KD Baby Driver "Enzo" (A Streak Of Fling x Watch Me Go Guys x Frenchmans Guy) and finished third on her newest mount, JH Firewater Honor "Louie" (FirewaterOnTheRocks x Packin Honor Jet x Packin Sixes). Hall and Enzo also won the Friday 1D Open. Enzo joined the "Hall herd" in the summer of 2024, with a ton of talent and potential, but not a lot of experience. He immediately took to the road and has won numerous huge titles with Hall in the past several months.
At the race in Bryan, she won the KK Run for Vegas qualifier, as well as the Youth Slot Race and Open on her trusty mount, Aint Seen Famous Yet "Wally" (Aint Seen Nothin Yet x A Nasty Chick x Its Royal Time). Hall finished first, second, third, and sixth in the Saturday Youth Slot Race, first, third, fifth, and eighth in the Saturday Open 1D, and first, third, and fourth in the Saturday Youth 1D. Her fourth money earner of the weekend primarily serves as her pole bending mount, the unregistered gelding she calls "Copper."
Between the two races, earning checks on four different horses, Hall banked nearly $17,000 on the weekend. As we eagerly await watching this talented young lady run on one of the biggest stages in rodeo, we can tell she has done her homework and is ready to take on the big time.
Having qualified through the Contender Tournament, Hall is eligible not only for the $100,000 barrel racing grand prize, but also the $1 million bonus. With a deep string of incredibly talented horses, right now Wally is her pick to run at the American. Enzo will be prepped and ready as well, but Wally was Hall's mount in Las Vegas when she won the American Contender Tournament West Regionals.
Hall's mother, Dusky, posted a video on Facebook of Dusky Lynn and Wally in the midst of the busy weekend. While she may be riding some of the best horsepower in the industry and winning against professionals three times (or more) her age, it was a sweet reminder that her heart is that of a little girl who just loves her horses and running barrels.