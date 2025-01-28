Dusky Lynn Hall Continues Domination of Barrel Racing World at Arizona Xtreme Million
The Xtreme Million barrel race in Queen Creek, Ariz., saw lightning fast times over the weekend - with two new arena records and over $461,000 paid out to the winners.
Knight Sisters Bank Big
Jordynn Knight and Heza Swift Spyder have been a force at the aged events, so it is no surprise to hear "new leader" announced after their runs. "Mater" was recently announced as the 2024 Xtreme Horse of the Year, after winning over $66,000 at Xtreme events in the season and breaking arena records at the Las Vegas and Dunns races.
The duo set a new arena record AGAIN this weekend, with a 14.975 to take the $3,576 win on Thursday. They earned another $2,607 on Saturday in the Xtreme Open, placing second in the 1D. Their times placed second and fourth in the Xtreme Mini Million, for $6,605 and $4,596. The team also took second and third in the Bonus Bucks, for $3,267.
Barrel racing is a family affair for the Knights and Jordynn's sister, Kaecee, rode Kissa Goodbye to the $1,511 Thursday Xtreme Open 2D win and the fourth fastest time of the day. Kaecee and "Kissa" also hit the jackpot in a few other divisions, taking home a solid paycheck for the weekend.
Grimes Rides Another Generation of Home Raised Superstars to Victory
Kathy Grimes also had a great weekend, winning the Friday Xtreme Open 1D aboard KG Just Money for $2,455. They also placed eighth on Saturday, banking another $733. Both times carried into the Xtreme Mini Million, banking an additional $5,778 and $894.
Grimes won at every level, including an NFR qualification, aboard her great mare, KGJusticeWeExpected. Over the past several years, we have seen her riding several sons, daughters, and relations to "Issy." Grimes, also a veterinarian, has found great success with her home bred, raised, and trained horses. KG Just Money is out of Issy and by PC Frenchmans Hayday.
Hall and Her Dynamic Herd Leave Queen Creek as High Money Earner
The pint-sized powerhouse we have talked about many times before, Dusky Lynn Hall stole the show once again in Queen Creek. Her first placing of the weekend was second in the 1D Thursday Xtreme aboard Frenchmans Magic Mike for $3,011. She placed second in the 1D Friday Xtreme riding TroubleNevrLookSoGood for $2,068, as well as ninth on Aint Seen Famous Yet ("Wally") for $517.
The pinnacle of excitement for the weekend came on Saturday, when she and Wally broke the arena record (set just two days prior by Knight and Mater). Clocking a 14.880, they won the 1D by three-tenths of a second and earned $3,097. Hall also placed ninth in the 1D on Frenchmans Magic Mike for $651. Hall and another newer mount in her string, Rakin In A Fortune, placed seventh in the 2D for $599.
The Xtreme Mini Million combined times throughout the weekend into one massive payout. Hall and Wally's arena record breaking run was worth $7,845. TroubleNevrLookSoGood placed eighth for $1,856. Frenchmans Magic Mike placed twelfth for $1,033. Hall and Wally double dipped, also winning fourth in the 2D for $4,361, while Rakin In A Fortune earned $1,455 for ninth. Hall's crew banked an additional roughly $3,300 in the Bonus Bucks, placing four times in the 1D.
When the dust settled, eleven-year-old Hall had earned $34,442 on the weekend. Not many can say they were $1 million earners as ten-year-olds, but Hall can - and she continues to add to those lifetime earnings with her string of incredible horses. It's no secret that Hall and Wally are gunning for an American Rodeo win in 2025. The event was Hall's inspiration to start barrel racing and it is one title that has evaded the jockey thus far. She and her horses have certainly been on a hot streak, so it is very possible we could see her become a $2 million cowgirl at just eleven years old.