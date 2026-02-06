10-Time World Champion Becomes Second $4 Million Cowboy in PRCA History

The "Superman" of rodeo is no stranger to historic milestones, as a 10-time World Champion at age 26. Stetson Wright of Beaver, Utah, has accomplished more in his career than many rodeo fans and competitors ever thought possible.

Kicking off 2026 strong and still riding the high of his incredible comeback, Wright has added his name to the history books once again.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Wright's Rodeo Domination

Stetson Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

Alongside 26-time World Champion Trevor Brazile, Wright is now the second cowboy in PRORODEO history to surpass the $4 million mark in career earnings. Brazile currently holds the all-time earnings record at $7 million. Wright, a dual-event rough stock cowboy, competes on the opposing end of the arena as Brazile, a team roper and tie-down roper.

Wright has claimed 10 gold buckles in the saddle bronc riding (2021), bull riding (2020, 2022, 2025), and all-around (2019-2023, 2025) over the past seven years. If it had not been for an injury initially considered career-ending, Wright would likely have seven consecutive All-Around World Championships.

In a heartbreaking turn of events at the 2023 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), Wright was only able to compete in the first two rounds due to a longstanding injury. He explained that his doctors believed the initial damage to his hamstring began at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in 2023, when he was stepped on by both a bronc and a bull in the same night.

No stranger to pain, Wright forged on and had another successful season, once again qualifying for the NFR in both saddle bronc riding and bull riding. At the Wilderness Circuit Finals in 2023, things took a dramatic turn. Wright felt a pop while riding his bull, and when he dismounted, he had lost control of his leg.

Naturally, Wright's first concern was the NFR, which was only one month away. He was given a small chance that he would be able to compete, so he powered through. Unfortunately, by Round 2, it was clear that riding 20 bucking horses and bulls in 10 days was not going to be possible.

Wright finished the year as the All-Around World Champion, but the two years following that trip to Las Vegas held an intense battle for the talented cowboy. He underwent surgery to repair his torn hamstring following the 2023 NFR, and while working towards his initial return to competition, he re-injured it in the practice pen.

Initially, Wright hoped to return to competition in the summer of 2024. When he announced on social media that he would be taking off the entire season, the rodeo world was shocked. Wright continued to support his brothers, Ryder and Statler, who both qualified for the 2024 NFR.

After a long and hard-fought recovery, defying all odds, and undergoing a unique surgical repair to his hamstring, it was finally time for Wright to reclaim his titles.

In 2025, he made one of the most epic returns in history. It had been two years, 726 days, since Wright stood inside the Thomas & Mack as a competitor.

He won two gold buckles, finished the year with over $800,000 in earnings, and matched another record held by Trevor Brazile: seven round wins at the NFR. Wright also set a new single-season all-around earnings record at $817,088.

Now a $4 million cowboy in the PRCA, Stetson Wright is chasing more gold buckles in 2026 and proving how hard he worked to earn the nickname, "Superman."

More Rodeo On SI