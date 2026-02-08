Six-Time NFR Selected Bucking Horse Unexpectedly Passes Away at Age 12

An unfortunate but true part of owning animals is knowing that they will likely pass before you. Cowboys and cowgirls across the world take great care in providing the very best life for the animals who do so much for them. This is true of the bucking stock as well.

Championship Pro Rodeo did everything in its power and took extra measures to try to save a legendary bucking horse mare, but ultimately, it just didn’t work. With every social media post, Championship Pro Rodeo, owned by Will and Dusta O’Connell, proved just how much they loved and appreciated the talented white mare named Damaged Goods.

Damaged Goods suffered from what was thought to be a large colon impaction on January 30th and was sent to North Carolina State University to undergo colic surgery. Once the surgical team at NC State was in the operating room, they discovered that her diagnosis was more severe than they thought, suffering from a severe colon volvulus, also known as a twisted gut.

Upon this discovery, the team pivoted their surgical plans and got right to work saving the white mare. Damaged Goods' initial response to the post-surgery recovery was positive for the first few days before she declined, resulting in her undergoing a second colic surgery within 72 hours. She made it through the second surgery well before ultimately passing away Friday morning, at just 12 years old.

Career Highlights

Championship's white mare was a talented bucking horse under both a saddle bronc saddle and a bareback riggin, making trips to the NFR in both events.

Damaged Goods' highest scoring ride under a bronc saddle came in August of 2025 during the Xtreme Broncs Finale. The 6-time NFR selected mare matched up with Brody Wells to win Round 1 of the Finale with a stellar 92-point ride. During the 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days, Ben Anderson and Damaged Goods took a Round 2 win in their bracket with an 88.5-point ride.

In the bareback riding, she took guys to the pay window consistently. Tim O’Connell scored 86.5 points on Damaged Goods to win Round 1 of the 2023 Cinch Playoff Series Championship. Earlier that same year, she matched up with Leighton Berry for 86 points at the Guymon Pioneer Days for a fifth-place finish.

A Lasting Impact

Damaged Goods | Championship Pro Rodeo

Although Damaged Goods is now on to greener pastures, the team at Championship Pro Rodeo stated on their social media pages, "This isn't a loss. It's a huge win for bucking horses everywhere. You [NC State Veterinary Team] proved it's possible and in your own words "a pleasure" to treat such a magnificent and smart animal.”

Championship Pro Rodeo hopes that Damaged Goods legacy helps veterinarians everywhere help more bucking horses, by proving that it is possible to treat these animals just like any other equine athlete in emergencies such as this.

