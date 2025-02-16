2024 Breakaway Roping Rookie of the Year Eyes Bigger Goals for 2025
The title of Rookie of the Year is among the most coveted in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA). In her debut season, Summer Williams did not plan on chasing that title or even rodeoing that hard at all. But after some convincing by her support system and a few winning runs, she realized she had a real chance.
Originally, Williams' goals for 2024 included circuit finals and more local rodeos. After a couple big wins, her name was reaching the top of the Rookie Standings. Her boyfriend, among others, encouraged her to go rope and see what happened. She kept winning, and it all became a reality. What began as simply a suggestion from family became a career-defining year, setting the pace for 2025.
After her Rookie of the Year title in 2024, her goals have expanded. Last year, she did not buy her card until June, so the season was a little short. Still, she capitalized on her opportunities and won over $27,000, but she did not get to run at the big money through the winter.
One of her goals for this year was to get into those "building" rodeos and get some money won to get her season going strong from the start. The ultimate goal for Williams this year is a qualification to the National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR).
Williams is originally from Mississippi, but now calls Mineral Wells, Texas, home—that is when not out on the road. While Williams has her eyes set on a busy 2025 chasing her first NFBR qualification, she has a few rodeos she is especially excited about across the country.
"I really loved Ogden last year. It stood out to me, just a beautiful area, and the people and hospitality were all great. But I am also super excited for the big ones like Ft. Worth and Austin," explained Williams. "I didn't stay out west very long because rodeo period on my card was pretty short, so that will be fun this year."
In the breakaway, we have seen a wide range of styles across the top ladies. Some are considered "gun slingers" going for first every time, whereas some ropers are more of a consistent player. When asked about her style, Williams said, "I just like to take my first shot. If that is to be 1.9 or to be 3.0, I just take my first shot. I go in with a go round win mindset necessarily; if it's going to happen, then it will. Rodeo is tough, though, so I always try my luck if it's there."
Williams says that she looks up to Shelby Boisjoli-Meged for that exact reason. "She may not win first every time, but she places along, and that is what stands out. She makes her run and does her job every time. I just like her style ."
This kind of roping led Williams to the 2024 Rookie title and is proving consistent this year, too. Currently, Williams sits in the No.18 spot in the World Standings. She has already racked up over $8,000. The race is only beginning, but Williams has already put herself in shooting distance of accomplishing her goal.
Summer values her horsemanship and the equine athletes underneath her. Right now, she has two horses helping her get up and down the road. "Keeper" and "Kali" give Williams a lot of confidence. They each have their own strengths, but Williams can rely on them to do their job every time so she can do hers too. Along with her horses, Williams credits her support system for a lot of her success.
She said, "My boyfriend has always been there and supports me a lot. My friends make me more excited about these opportunities. My parents are great and they love me out rodoeing. They never make it who I am, and I appreciate that. I am still just Summer, regardless of how it goes, and there is always another one to go too. So many people have helped me get here."
It goes without saying that there are many looking up to the young talent for her roping ability and her character in and out of the arena. To young girls with dreams to be a breakaway roper, Williams has some key advice: "Keep your head down, work hard, stay confident, and give it all you got. Believe in yourself too; if you don't, no one else will."