Barrel Racer Kathy Grimes Put On Clinic at National Western Stock Show Qualifier

The National Western Stock Show and Rodeo is set to kick off on January 15 in Denver, Colo. This is easily the biggest rodeo that 2026 season has to offer thus far and while the top 28 in the world already had a guaranteed spot in the rodeo, as well as 12 others from predetermined qualifications, there were 40 who could battle their way in through the qualifier.

The Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle Rock, just south of Denver, hosted a tough two-go round competition, allowing all card and permit holders the opportunity to compete at the National Western.

The top 10 in each round would all advance on, and the final 20 would be taken out of the average. This was a tough showcase, but it was NFR qualifier Kathy Grimes who stole the show as she not only won the second round and the average but also placed second in the first round bringing home nearly $6,000.

Colorado native CJ Vondette ran the fastest time of the entire qualifier on her horse Zsa Zsa who fractured the T3 in her right hock back in June and needed surgery. They didn't know if a screw would hold her together or if she would be able to compete at the level she used to, but clearly, Zsa Zsa is meant to run barrels.

The larger winter rodeos have not always offered qualifiers for contestants (and some still don't), but the fact that Denver has now allowed this for the past couple of years is a step in the right direction.



Rodeo on SI is wishing good luck to everyone who made it through the qualifier as they get ready to compete against last year's best.

Full Payout

First round:1. CJ Vondette, 15.13 seconds, $2,036; 2. Kathy Grimes, 15.26, $1,745; 3. Brittany Fellows, 15.54, $1,454; 4. Morgan Addison, 15.58, $1,260; 5. (tie) Katie Chism and Dusty Willis, 15.65, $873 each; 7. Sara Pringle, 15.67, $582; 8. Avery Ledesma, 15.71, $388; 9. Blake Molle, 15.72, $291; 10. Mataya Eklund, 15.75, $194.

Second round:1. Kathy Grimes, 15.25 seconds, $2,036; 2. Heidi Gunderson, 15.28, $1,745; 3. Maylee McCrary, 15.34, $1,454; 4. Tara Carr, 15.39, $1,260; 5. Blake Molle, 15.48, $969; 6. Jaylan Neatherlin, 15.53, $776; 7. (tie) Kim Schulze and Kim Squires, 15.56, $485 each; 9. (tie) Sherry Cervi and Kylie Kanngiesser, 15.57, $242 each.

Average:1. Kathy Grimes, 30.51 seconds on two head, $2,036; 2. Blake Molle, 31.20, $1,745; 3. CJ Vondette, 31.21, $1,454; 4. Tara Carr, 31.29, $1,260; 5. Emily Ward, 31.36, $969; 6. Avery Ledesma, 31.38, $776; 7. Chelsea A Moore, 31.41, $582; 8. Morgan Addison, 31.43, $388; 9. (tie) Jean Winters and Kappie Bryant, 31.48, $242 each.

