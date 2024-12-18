2024 Roughstock Animals of the Year Came to Buck Under the Las Vegas Lights
As the animal athletes load on the trailer and head home after performing under the Las Vegas lights, three were crowned 2024 Stock of the Year in their respective events before the National Finals Rodeo [NFR] began. After their trips out of the yellow bucking chutes, they demonstrated just how talented they were.
Night Cralwer from Pickett Pro Rodeo was deemed the 2024 Bareback Horse of the Year. While the 12-year-old mare is no stranger to the Thomas and Mack, she’s also not a stranger to this title. This is her second consecutive year as Bareback Horse of the Year and after her last 10 days in Vegas, there’s no question why.
On her first trip out of the chutes during the 2024 NFR, she matched with Dean Thompson. These two danced their way to 91 points to split the round with Jacob Lees and C5’s Virgil. Night Crawler came to buck during her final appearance in Vegas. Leighton Berry drew Night Cralwer, not only did this team score 91 points, but they secured the solo round win.
When sitting down with 15 saddle bronc riders who would be on display at the NFR, every single athlete said they’d want to draw All or Nothin from Andrews Rodeo. Only two contestants got to make that dream come true. Damian Brennan was the first to get on All or Nothin in front of thousands of fans. They ultimately were in the money, taking third place with 89 points.
During the 10th round, Ryder Wright and All or Nothin proved to be an unstoppable partnership. They split first place with Lefty Holman and THE Black Tie from Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics. Each team scored 89.5 points to earn a paycheck during their last dance of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo.
A bull that needs no introduction, Big Bank from Universal Pro Rodeos came into the finals to never have been ridden. He continued that trademark as he bucked off Tristen Hutchings and Jeter Lawrence during their eight-second match-up.
While many incredible animal athletes were chosen to represent the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association [ PRCA] the three highlighted above, proved just how exceptional they are and why many voted to honor them with the prestigious titles of Bareback, Saddle Bronc, and Bull of the Year.