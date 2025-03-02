2025 Art of the Cowgirl Underway: New Year, New Venue, Same Western Women Celebration
The Art of the Cowgirl is one of the most anticipated western events celebrating all things women do for western art and culture. It's coming to a new location this year, with plans to be bigger than ever. Rancho Rio in Wickenburg, Ariz. is home of the 2025 Art of the Cowgirl which kicked off February 25th and will run until March 5th.
Now in its seventh year, the Art of the Cowgirl highlights women's vital role in shaping the western lifestyle. Women are showcased in their multifaceted roles, from art to music to roping. There really is something for everyone there in Wickenburg!
A Vision to a Legacy - Tammy Pate
Art of the Cowgirl began thanks to an incredible woman named Tammy Pate. She had a vision and followed through to create a one-of-a-kind, well-known event. A little over a year ago, Tammy lost her battle with cancer. The Art of the Cowgirl continues thanks to her husband Curt, son Rial, daughter Mesa, and the rest of the Art of the Cowgirl staff and family.
Tammy was described as a visionary with unique talent for bringing great cowgirl artists together for her event. She looked for painters, boot makers, silversmiths, and more to help her fulfill her dream and help others too.
Pate knew how to make an event successful, and understood staff members with the same goals in mind would be needed. She put together an amazing group, and taught them perseverance. Rodeo On SI got to speak with the tradeshow director at Art of the Cowgirl, Mrs. Doreen Shumpert. She had much to say about Tammy and the special event.
"Her dream that we all hope to continue through Art of the Cowgirl foundation is for cowgirl artistians to mentor new up-and-coming cowgirl artists." Doreen continued, "Every year, this gathering showcases the best custom cowgirl makers with some other awesome vendors mixed in. There's just so much to enjoy at the venue, from all women's ranch rodeos to breakaway now, to a first class horse sale, art class, silent auctions, clinics, and demonstrations. "
Doreen and her husband, Dave, and the rest of the Shumpert family has been involved in Art of the Cowgirl for many years. They have been another instumental part of its success, but they are quick to give Tammy the credit for everything Art of the Cowgirl has become.
Speaking on this year specifically, Doreen said, "I am excited about this year with new ownership, new location, and of course new players it always comes with challenges, but like I said, that is what Tammy taught us was how to overcome those and forge forward. This new crew has risen to the challenge and is ready to roll."
With the 2025 event well underway, Tammy's vision continues. Her vision has transformed into a living legacy, one that continues to grow and inspire as the Art of the Cowgirl continues year after year, honoring the strength and creativity of women in the Western world.
"We all have the common goal of taking Tammy's dream and legacy forward in a way that would make her and her famly proud."
The Arts
The Art of the Cowgirl features a diverse array of cowgirl artists, including master painters, silversmiths, braiders, and saddlemakers. The trade show of the event supports over 90 vendors, predominantly small, female-owned businesses. This marketplace offers a wide variety of unique Western art, jewelry, tack, gear, and more. Attendees can also participate in workshops and clinics, ranging from leather belt making to photography.
The Arena
The annual event also hosts a range of events in the arena that highlight the skills and talents of women in Western sports. These events include an all-womens ranch rodeo, breakaway roping, all-girl team roping, and the Kimes Ranch's World's Greatest Cowgirl. The Greatest Cowgirl competition has become a fan favorite as they watch ladies compete in multiple disciplines: Herd Work, Reining, Steer Stopping & Fence Work. With $25,000 added, the stakes are always high. The 2025 finals is set, with Kelsey Thomas atop the leaderboard thus far.
The Foundation
The Art of the Cowgirl Foundation was created to help fulfill Tammy's true reason behind the brand. The Fellowship Program was her dream and has already helped many young cowgirls who are aspiring artists. Fellowship recipients get a full mentor experience, including a trip to the Art of the Cowgirl.
We highly encourage everyone to look into the Art of the Cowgirl Foundation to find ways to donate, upcoming classes, and some "good old-fashioned inspiration." More information can be found at artofthecowgirl.com