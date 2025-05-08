2025 BBR World Finals Championships Crown in Historic Jim Norick Coliseum
The Better Barrel Races World Finals (BBRWF) closed a chapter of barrel racing history, April 22-27, 2025. With $150,000 added, the event was the last barrel race to be held in the legendary Jim Norick Coliseum, which is scheduled for demolition in August. For years, the "Gateway of Champions" has seen the best of the best run down the alleyway. Going out with a bang, thousands of runs were made at the recent event. Drawing competitors from across the country, the BBRWF consisted of a $100,000 main event, $20,000 added futurity, $5,000 added Gold Card Race, and more.
World Finals Short Go
Earning an incredible $12,406, Chloe Gray and Heavenly Red (JL Dash Ta Heaven x Reneoni x Rene Dan Jet) topped the final round with a 15.059. "Karma" is a nine-year-old mare and a frontrunner on Gray's A-team, playing a key role in her 2023 Southeastern Circuit Finals Rodeo Championship. Karma's sire, JL Dash Ta Heaven, earned the 2011 BBRWF Championship with Ashley Schafer, making an arena record run of 14.881.
Highlighting just how well this race paid, each "D" paid 20 places and 20th in the 1D paid $1,201. Mary Smith and HR Classy Catt and Alyson Faulkner and One Hot Stinson tied for the 2D win for $7,838 each. Karyn Melton and Jet Rocket Fuel won the 3D for $8,271. London Thompson and Peptos Impression earned $6,203 for the 4D win. Miranda Mammen rode Calyx French Fame to the 5D win for $4,135.
Race 1
Paying 30 places in each "D," Race 1 was also incredibly tough. Randee Prindle and Red Man Jones dominated by nearly three-tenths of a second at 15.071-seconds to win the 1D for $6,406. Rylee Jo Maryman earned checks on two horses, placing third on Heaven Help Me Fly and fifth on One Cupa Tees Sis. Chloe Gray placed eighth on Heavenly Red and 16th on Late Nite Soiree.
Race 2
Jettiin To Docs Bar and Devin Young topped the race with a 15.169 for $6,406. Prindle was back for another 1D check, this time aboard RSL Heavenly Chick. Gray and Karma placed 13th. Maryman earned 1D checks on both of her horses again, this time One Cupa Tees Sis took eighth and Heaven Help Me Fly placed 15th.
Insurance Races
Katie Loughran and StreakinFlash Grey topped the 1D in both races, with a 15.407. She also took fifth in both races with Triple Vodka On Rox.
Gold Card
Race 2 winner, Devin Young and Jettiin To Docs Bar earned another $2,311 for the 1D win in the Gold Card.
Futurity
DaCota Monk and Seis Martinis (Tres Seis x Morning Traffic x Frenchmans Guy) won over $10,000 in the futurity, placing fourth in Round 1, winning Round 2, and claiming the Average Championship. Monk has now won the title three times, riding Famous Lemon Drop in 2020 and TNR WannaSeeMyCanCan in 2023. In total, they banked about $14,000 on the weekend. Out of Michelle Darling's great mare, "Martini," "Marti Jane" claimed her first futurity championship at the sentimental event.