2025 NFR Open Barrel Racing Field is Loaded With National Finals Rodeo Qualifiers
Now that all the 2024 Circuit Finals are completed, the 2025 NFR Open barrel racing field has been set. The NFR Open will be held in Colorado Springs, Colo at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo July 8 - 12.
The NFR Open brings the Year-end Champion and the Circuit Finals average winner from the thirteen designated circuits together in early July to compete for their piece of the $1 million in payout.
Representing the Badlands Circuit will be fan favorite Lisa Lockhart as the year-end representative and Alyssa Gabrielson as the representee for the average win.
Coming from the California Circuit, Kathy Petska qualified as the year-end champion and Hayle Gibson was the circuit finals average champion.
The Columbia River Circuit will send current World Standings leader Megan McLeod-Sprague for winning the year-end title and Hailey Garrison as the average champion.
The First Frontier Circuit will send Alyssa LoBello as their year-end champion. She also won the average so the second-place in the year-end standings, Nicole Davidson will be their second representee.
Austyn Tobey, the year-end champion, and Katie Chism, the average champion, will represent the Great Lakes Circuit.
Coming from the Maple Leaf Circuit will be Jayden Wilson, the year-end champion and Blake Molle as the average title representative.
The Big Sky State that makes up the Montana Circuit, will have Abby Knight representing them as the year-end champion. Again, the year-end champion won the average title at the circuit finals so Ashley Day will be in attendance due to her finishing second in the overall year-end race.
Former World Champion Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi will be representing the Mountain States as the year-end champion and the average champion. Because Andrea Busby was second for the year end she will join Tonozzi in Colorado Springs.
Emily Beisel won the year-end title for the Prairie Circuit punching her ticket to the Pikes Peak or Bust rodeo. The Prairie circuit will be sending Tana Renick to Colorado after her circuit finals average title win.
The Southeastern Circuit will send Ericka Nelson as the year-end champion, and Alex Jones as the average title champion to the NFR Open.
Multiple NFR qualifier Tiany Schuster will represent Texas from her 2024 year-end title and bring along Illyssa Riley for the average win.
Coming from the Turquoise Circuit will be the Year-end winner, Shannon Griffin, and the average champion, Katelyn Scott.
2024 NFR qualifier Ashley Castleberry won the Wilderness year-end title to punch her ticket to the NFR Open in 2025. The average champion, McKenna Coronado will represent the Wilderness circuit in July.
The barrel racing field is jam packed with great horses and contestants from circuit cowgirls to NFR qualifiers and world champions. There is no doubt this field of WPRA contestants are sure to put on a great horse race at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo in July.