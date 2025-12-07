2025 PRCA All-Around Race Is Far From Over After Three Full Rounds of Action

The completion of the NFR is by no means even close as round three of 10 concluded just last night, which means there is still $36,000 a night up for grabs. Let alone the first place $94,000 average check that will be awarded next Saturday.

A pair of cowboys are on pace to bring home much more than that as they are both competing in two events: Wacey Schalla and Stetson Wright.

These two are in a battle of the ages that will go down in history as easily one of the best all-around races seen in recent years (maybe ever), but it isn't the only gold buckle they are dueling for, but the bull riding as well.

Wright had the edge over Schalla in the all-around coming into the finals; however, it was Schalla who was the No.1 man in the bull riding.

Both are competing on bucking horses, just not against one another. This was Schalla's first qualification in the bareback, while Wright has been here five times in the saddle bronc riding, including a world title back in 2021.

Now, after three full rounds of action and the pair nodding their heads six different times, it is Wright who is in the lead, but don't get it twisted, this contest is far from over, even though he has made some breathing room for himself.

Schalla's 2025 NFR So Far

Bareback:

This was his first time competing in this event at the NFR, and he was able to slip in there for a fourth-round check right off the bat. After Wright put the heat on him as he went two-for-two in round one, Schalla stepped up, where he finished only behind Rocker Steiner in round two.



Through Three- two fourth place checks and a second place, $44,357

Current Average Position-2nd, 259/3

Current World Position- No.7

Bull Riding:

Schalla looks like an entirely different competitor from his rookie year in 2024, where he finished seventh in the world after placing in two rounds at the finals and finishing 12th in the average. He has already placed in two rounds.



Through Three- placed second and third in the first two rounds and bucked off last night, $50,862

Current Average Position-2nd, 177/2

Current World Position- 2nd trailing Wright by $49,032

Total NFR Earnings Between Both Events- $93,389

Wright Doing What He Does at the Thomas & Mack

Nathan Meyer Photography

Saddle Broncs:

It has been nearly two years since Wright left those yellow bucking chutes, and he has been out for blood in both of his events. He has covered all three horses, which started with a 90-point-round win followed by a second-place finish in round two.



Through Three- first/second/split 7th, $65,648

Current Average Position- 1st, 263.75/3

Current World Position- 8th

Bull Riding:

Wright is now the lone cowboy in the top 15 to have covered all three bulls in a dominating fashion as he won the first two rounds and finished second last night.



Through Three Rounds- $102,316

Current Average Position- 1st, 267.5/3

Current World Position- 1st

Total NFR Earnings Between Both Events- $167,964

Right now, it is the 11x world champion (eight in the all-around) who has an $84,525 lead over Schalla. With both cowboys competing for a large piece of the record-setting payout, it could be either one who takes home the gold buckle next week.

Schalla definitely has his work cut out for him if Wright keeps up this pace.

All-Around Standings Through Round 3

1. Stetson Dell Wright, $576,085

2. Wacey Schalla, $489,581

3. Dylan Hancock, $200,671

4. Brushton Minton, $166,927

5. Jake Clay, $142,536

6. Paden Bray, $112,953

7. Tanner Green, $101,314

8. Seth Hall, $100,966

9. Cole Clemons, $99,801

10. Slade Wood, $98,651.

