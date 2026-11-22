The National Finals Rodeo is rapidly approaching, and all eyes are on the frontrunners as rodeo fans wait to see who will walk away with a 2026 world title. However, with slim margins in total winnings and the broad field of talent heading to Vegas, many contestants cannot be counted out.

Here are three contestants (and teams) who currently sit outside of the top five in the world standings who are worth keeping an eye on during the finals.

Kade Bruno - Saddle Bronc Riding

Kade Bruno currently sits at No. 6 in the saddle bronc world standings with $217,915 in regular season earnings. He trails the No. 1 man in the world, six-time NFR qualifier, Rusty Wright by less than $60,000.

With the massive round payouts and updated eight-man payout structure, this opens the door for a lot of movement in the standings during the finals.

Bruno is particularly a competitor to watch as he has historically performed well at the NFR. In 2025, Bruno placed in five rounds with a top-three finish in four of them. Though a no-score in Round 8 left Bruno out of the average standings, he still finished No. 6 in the world.

The biggest obstacle for Bruno will no doubt be the fierce competition within the top five cowboys in the saddle bronc standings. Brothers Stetson, Rusty, and Rydey Wright all hold a place at the top of the standings, alongside four-time world champion Zeke Thurston and six-time NFR qualifier, Sage Newman.

While Bruno has his work cut out for him, if he can place well in the rounds and stay consistent for the average, his first world title is still within reach.

Cody Snow/Lane Mitchell - Team Roping

Cody Snow and Lane Mitchell have yet to rope together in the Thomas & Mack, but their partnership brought about several wins during the 2026 regular season. In an end-of-season push, the pair won the Roughrider Cup in Mandan, N.D., and made it through to the finals of the 377 Last Hoorah Team Roping, where they placed 5th.

Snow sits at No. 9 in the team roping heading world standings, and Mitchell at No. 8 on the heeling side. While the road to No. 1 isn't impossible, several titans stand in their way, including world champions Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira, who currently lead the field.

At his NFR debut in 2025, Mitchell placed in five rounds, but he and his partner, Cyle Denison, struggled to be consistent and had several no times and penalties. Lucky for Mitchell, consistency is where his 2026 partner, Snow, shines.

Snow has qualified for the NFR nine times in his career. He won the NFR Average title in 2019 with partner Welsey Thorp with a time of 43.8 seconds on nine head. In his last trip to the finals in 2024, Snow finished fifth in the average with partner Hunter Koch.

Now, Mitchell has a year of NFR experience under his belt, and both cowboys have their eyes set on their first world title.

Katelyn Scott - Barrel Racing

Katelyn Scott | Nathan Meyer Photography

The barrel racing field is setting up to be an extremely tight race this year, with less than $90,000 separating the No. 1 and No. 15 cowgirls. Katelyn Scott, though she sits all the way at No. 11 in the standings, still has a shot to win her first gold buckle.

Scott made her NFR debut in 2025 and has a remarkable start. She placed in the first five rounds and made a sizable leap through the standings. By the sixth round, Scott had risen to No. 6 in the world and No. 2 in the average race. However, disaster struck for her in Round 7.

Her horse slipped while turning the first barrel, sending Scott and her horse to the ground. Luckily, neither Scott nor her horse, Peanut Seed, was seriously injured. In fact, Peanut Seed stood back up and completed the pattern on his own while Scott cheered him on from the arena floor.

While the no time in Round 7 ultimately stunted Scott's NFR success, we can be sure she'll come back strong in 2026. While she sits beyond the top 10, Scott is only about $80,000 back from No. 1 – a large but closeable gap at the finals.

Though several heavy hitters stand in her way, no one should count out Scott as she takes on Vegas this December.