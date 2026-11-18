The Wilderness Circuit Finals was an exciting finale to the Circuit's 2026 season, and it very well could have been a preview of what spectators will see at the 2026 National Finals Rodeo.

The Wilderness Circuit Finals took place at Wasatch County Fairgrounds in Heber City, Utah, and welcomed several of this year's NFR qualifiers to the stage. Let’s take a look at some of those matchups and how each NFR contender performed.

Steer Wrestling

The steer wrestling showcased three 2026 NFR qualifers: No. 3 ranked Cash Robb, No. 8 ranked Tristan Martin and No. 14 ranked Trisyn Kalawaia.

After three rounds, Cash Robb proved to be the best, not just among the other NFR qualifiers, but the best of the group competing at the Wilderness Circuit Finals.

Robb took full control of the average by throwing his three steers in a total of 11.3 seconds. Martin, however, was the fastest guy in Round 2. Kalawaia suffered a 14.5-second run recorded in Round 3 that essentially took him out of the average after he had already placed in the first two rounds.

Team Roping

The team roping this weekend was a tough one, as there were two teams that made one of their final stops before heading to Las Vegas.

These two teams consisted of Jake Smith (Header) and Douglas Rich (Heeler) (National Ranks: Header #8, Heeler #11) and Clay Smith (Header) and Levi Lord (Heeler) (National Ranks: Header #13, Heeler #4.)

The battle of the brothers (Jake and Clay Smith) ended with Jake and Douglas winning fourth in the average and Clay and Levi plummeting in the aggregate due to a no time in both Rounds 1 and 2.

Luckily, Clay and Levi have a few more weeks of training and drilling to prepare for their run at the NFR.

Saddle Bronc

Saddle Bronc | Nathan Meyer

The saddle bronc at the Wilderness Circuit Finals was another bout of the Wright Brothers dominating the industry.

Ryder Wright came in hot, winning the average, with Rusty just a few places behind him in the No.4 slot. Statler just missed the average money, following Rusty in fifth place. Ryder won Rounds 2 and 3, but Rusty took the win on night one.

The three brothers have been dominating the saddle bronc event for the last year, collectively making over $700,000.

The Wright brothers continue to make a major mark on the saddle bronc event and the sport of rodeo itself. Their placings at the Wilderness Circuit Finals are surely a good prediction of what's soon to come in Las Vegas.

Tie Down Roping

Shane Hanchey | Nathan Meyer Photography

The tie down roping consisted of the most NFR qualifiers of all events, with four cowboys competing in the Wilderness Circuit.

After an incredible season, the number one cowboy in the world, Riley Webb, won round two and tied for second in the average.

Shane Hanchey walked away with the average title and the Round 3 win. Bryce Derrer is going into the NFR in 13th place after a successful circuit finals, walking away with a round win that he split with Quade Hiatt.

You can bet the tie-down ropers are ready to put on a fast and furious show all ten nights of the NFR.

Bull Riding

The Bull riding had two talented cowboys up for the crown, with Tristen Hutchings (2nd in the world) and Colten Fritzlan (11th in the world) competing for the win.

Colten came into the circuit finals as an underdog behind Tristen, but came home victorious with the average title. He won the first round and came in fourth in the third round.

The two cowboys will head to Vegas to compete for the World title in Las Vegas, from December 3rd to December 12th.