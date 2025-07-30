3-Time NFR Qualifier Dirk Tavenner Injured and Out for Remainder of Season
Steer wrestler, Dirk Tavenner, is out for the remainder of the 2025 season after sustaining a shoulder injury while competing in Deadwood, South Dakota. The three-time qualifier of the Wrangler National Finals was forced to undergo surgery.
According to a post on social media by his wife, it happened during a run at the Days of ‘76 rodeo. He caught his right arm after the steer stopped during the run, tearing his pectoral muscle. Tevenner went into surgery on Tuesday in Salt Lake City with Dr. Pepper Murray.
More News: Salt Lake Showdown: World Standings Shake Up At Days Of ‘47 Rodeo
“Things went well!! Dr Murray was very happy with things when he got in there and happy with the repair,” his wife Courtney posted on social media. “We are back home with our little Millie May & we will start his recovery! Thank you so much for your prayers, we have sure felt them!!”
She went on to say that her husband plans to return for the 2026 season.
The three-time NFR qualifying steer wrestler sat at number 39 in the world standings before his injury. He’d earned just over $36,000 on the season.
So far this season, the 35-year-old out of Rigby, Idaho, won the Oakley Independence Day Rodeo in Utah and was the co-champion at the Goliad County Fair & PRCA Rodeo in Texas.
More News: After Month Long Injury Hiatus, World Champion Calf Roper Haven Meged Is Back
In 2023, the cowboy finished in the top 10, marking his third NFR qualification and a career-high $205,50. 2023 may have been his best year yet. The cowboy won the Eagle Rodeo in Idaho, the Livermore Rodeo in California, the St. Paul Rodeo, and the NFR Open in Colorado.
He went on to win some big rodeos in 2023, including the Utah Days of '47 Rodeo in Salt Lake City, the Deadwood Days of '76 Rodeo, and the Young Living's Last Chance Rodeo in Utah. Tavenner was the co-champion at the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo in Colorado and the Gooding Pro Rodeo in Idaho.
He made it to the NFR for the first time in 2021, where he finished 4th in the world standings. He qualified again in 2022 and notched a 14th-place finish in the world standings.
More News: A $45,000 Week Puts Stetson Wright Firmly in Control of the All Around Leaderboard
“His last comeback was one of his best years yet, and I know this time will be no different!! See you in 2026.”
Tavenner is now in recovery, planning his comeback for 2026.
For more Rodeo news, head over to Rodeo On SI.