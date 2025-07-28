Salt Lake Showdown: World Standings Shake Up At Days Of ‘47 Rodeo
Salt Lake City felt electric over the weekend during the Utah Days of ‘47. The rodeo kicked off July 25th, with the gold medal round on the 26th. The days held some great rides and an even better look at just how close these riders are ranking in the world standings.
The men’s timed events shook things up and brought in some of the best athletes from around the globe. Top earners brought home $18,000 each, a gold medal, and set a solid precedent for how the rest of the season may look.
Wacey Schalla, the second-best bull rider in the world, stepped in the arena for bareback riding and won gold. The win earns him a spot as the 29th-best bareback rider in the world standings. The win is huge for him as he beat out Rocker Steiner, who currently sits at number one in the world, and took home silver in Salt Lake City. Jacob Lees took home bronze and sits at number 23.
Levi Lord and Shay Caroll came in hot in the team roping. Setting an arena record with a four-point-one-second run. The team holds steady as the second-best pair in the world. Lightning Aguilera and Wyatt Cox took home the silver and now sit at number 20. Brye Crites and Tyler Worley are at number 24 in the world with their third-place win.
The 17th-best steer wrestler in the world, Chance Howard, took home the gold medal in Salt Lake City. He edged out the 16th-best rider, Tyler Waguespack, the five time world champion, who took home second. Marc Joiner took home third.
In tie-down roping, it was Brushton Minton who took the top spot, landing him in the eighth spot in the world standings.
In the saddle bronc riding, Sage Newman prevailed. He holds steady as number four in the world standings. Hayes Weight was victorious in the bull riding with a 93-point ride. This ride earned him the fifth spot in the world standings right now.
Rickie Fanning took the gold medal in breakaway roping, a redemption ride for her as she lost the tie-breaker last year. Ryland Lufkin took home silver, and Carley Christian took the bronze.
There are only a few rodeos left with payout like the Days of ‘47, and world standings are sure to be impacted drastically in the coming weeks.
