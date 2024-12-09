Rodeo Daily

4-Way Tie in Round 4 Adds Fuel to the NFR Team Roping World Title Race

Team ropers brought the heat in round 4 of the National Finals Rodeo. A four-way tie at the top, and a few crucial mistakes shake up the standings and average race.

Round 4 of the team roping at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo saw an incredible four-way tie at the top. In a field of 15 teams, four teams put a 4.1-second run.

The first team out was NFR Rookie J.C. Yeahquo on the head side and heeler Buddy Hawkins III. They set the bar with the first 4.1-second run. A few teams later, Clint Summer and Jake Long tied the lead. The pair that came in leading the standings, Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord, wanted their share of the win with the third 4.1 second run. Cody Snow and Hunter Koch made a textbook run and finished off the four-way tie.

Dustin and Levi are in the fight for their first world title. Marianna, Florida man, Eguisquiza, and Lord from Sturgis, South Dakota came into Vegas in the No.1 spot, ahead of their competition by only about $10,000. After tonight, Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp remain ahead in the world standings by just $5,000 after winning the first two rounds. Wade and Thorp came in No. 2 to the finals. Behind them are Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira.

We watched a handful of fast runs, but also some crucial mistakes that changed some things. Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp, though they still sit in No. 1 turned in a no time for round 4. Driggers and Nogueira were also unsuccessful. The top three teams in contention for the world title have at least two no-times on the board within four rounds. However, the average race is wide open with 6 rounds still remaining.

Junior, as well as the No. 4 header Coleman Proctor also have eyes on an all-around title. They are chasing tie-down roper Shad Mayfield who is not having the finals he had hoped for either. It is much too early to predict any world titles, but the races are off to an exciting start.

NFR Round 4 Team Roping Full Results

1. (tie) Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, Cody Snow/Hunter Koch, Clint Summers/Jake Long and J.C. Yeahquo/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.1 seconds, $23,635 each
5. Erich Rogers/Paul Eaves, 4.3, $8,693
6. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 4.7, $5,433
7. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 4.8
8. Luke Brown/Travis Graves, 5.7
9. Clay Smith/Coleby Payne, 18.6
10. Derrick Begay/Jonathan Torres, Cyle Denison/Tanner Braden, Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili, Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp and Andrew Ward/Kollin VonAhn, NT

