Finishing just shy of making the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in consecutive years might serve as a motivator or springboard for some cowboys to train harder and prevent the same result from occurring again.

Years of experience have created a different perspective for Tanner Aus.

“It really gave me more doubt than motivation to be honest,” Aus said of his 2024 and 2025 seasons. “I’ve had a really good run and the competition is tougher than it’s ever been. The NFR is always the goal, but my expectations were a little bit lower just knowing what I know about it. The fact that bareback riders' careers are not very long, I’m just thankful to still be able to do this and, at the end of the year, regardless of whether I make the NFR or not, I have a little bit of money in the bank to show for it.”

From 2015-23, Aus was among bareback riding's elite in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He made the NFR eight times in a nine-year span, including a string of five straight qualifications from 2019-23. He finished as high as No. 3 in the rankings with seven top 10 showings to his credit.

To be clear, the last two years were successful by rodeo metrics. In 2024, the Granite Falls, Minn., cowboy won more than $128,000 and ended up as the first man on the wrong side of the NFR cutline. Last year, he narrowly missed out on another $100,000 campaign by just $22, settling for No. 23 in the final rankings.

However, Aus set a standard of continued excellence during that nine-year run. The last two left him worried he might not be able to reach that marker again.

Fast forward to 2026 and he’s proven to everyone, including himself, that he’s still capable of riding with the best.

With $153,428 in earnings so far, Aus comes into Las Vegas sitting No. 12 in the current PRCA World Standings. Preparing for his ninth NFR is a vastly different feeling than what he experienced at the end of last season.

“When I finished in 2025, by the time I got done, I kind of cut and ran about mid-September because I just wasn’t close enough (to making NFR),” Aus said. He essentially stopped competing after the Pendleton (Ore.) Round-Up. “By the time I got done, I could barely pick my gear back up off the ground. This year, I finished with more money and feeling a lot better.”

The secret has been finally accepting that he’s 36 – not 26. Gone are the days of jumping on practice horses between competitions, coupled with grueling training regimens to build strength. These days, it’s more spur board and bucking machine work combined with low impact exercises to stay fresh.

While he put his name down for approximately 100 rodeos this season, Aus estimates he only made about 80 of them, opting to be a bit more picky on which horses he would match up against.

“It wasn’t like we’re really back down or pulling punches, but there was a few times when a guy who’s done it for as long as I have knows that if you don’t have a chance to win money and it’s going to cost you a lot to get there, you’ve just got to swallow your pride and give them the gate,” Aus said. “It’s not what I like to do, but that’s a fact.”

It’s not physical prowess that is carrying Aus back to the Thomas and Mack Center. It’s an understanding of how to stay ready without overdoing it.

Case in point, his recent appearance at the North American Championship Rodeo in Louisville to determine the Great Lakes Circuit champions. The event is one Aus always tries to make as his love for the circuit dates back to his permit year. The competition was one of the first major rodeos he got to ride at and it’s become a goal to return every year.

After a fourth-place showing in the first go, he won rounds two and three to clinch the average at 257.5 points on three head. In total, he left Freedom Hall with more than $17,000 in prize money, all of which gave him a head start on the 2027 campaign.

More importantly, the annual circuit event offered Aus a chance to fine tune his approach ahead of NFR. Normally held in mid-November, the rodeo is the perfect opportunity to get a few last minute rides in at a live environment before resting and then heading to Las Vegas for the big show.

Less battles. Less strain. Better results. Better chances to come out on top. As he nears two decades of owning a PRCA card, Aus is focused on keeping himself in the game, even if it means adjusting his approach.

“I feel lucky that when I was young and could train however I wanted, I spent a lot of time doing the right things and I’m kind of living off that because I definitely can’t do that anymore,” Aus said with a laugh. “Every year that goes by, I’ve got to kind of take stock of where I’m at and how I feel and what’s the best thing I can do to be the most competitive with the body that I’ve got. Now that I know that, it’s not such a shock and you make adjustments. In the end, it leaves me feeling great. And that’s all that really matters.”