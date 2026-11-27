It's not uncommon to see family members step into the rodeo arena at the same time, the family that comes to mind are saddle bronc riders the Wrights. This season, two brothers are working their way to the top of the bareback standings as Bryce and Colt Eck are looking to secure a trip to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in 2027.

Colt Eck

Leading the charge as the older brother, Colt Eck at 25 years old has been battling in the PRCA since 2023. He has yet to land in the top 15 in his career, but that isn’t holding him back from the success he’s already found this season.

After finishing at No. 46 last year, Eck is ready to prove he has what it takes to make it to the top. Just this season he’s already shown his skills, winning the 13th Annual Arcadia Fall Rodeo with an 80-point ride and securing a round-one win at the Prairie Circuit Finals where he landed fourth in the average.

Despite only having one win so far this season, he’s still pulled in a check during nearly every ride he’s taken so far this season. Hopefully this cowboy can continue this momentum as the year changes and the 2027 rodeo season really gains speed.

Bryce Eck

At 22 years old, younger brother Colt joined the PRCA circuit in 2024 and has since found himself landing a career-best No. 34 in the world in 2026. He is a rising star this season as his performances so far this year have only shown he might’ve been holding back in seasons past.

The brothers went head-to-head at the Prairie Circuit Finals, and after tying for a round-one win (82.5 points), they showed just how in sync they can be as a pair. Eventually, the younger brother went on to best his older brother at the finals, taking the win in round three and securing the top spot in the average when it was all said and done.

Like his older brother, Bryce has earned a check in every ride he’s taken but one so far this season. He is definitely working his way to the top of the leaderboard and is giving himself a good cushion of cash to fall back on as the 2027 season continues to progress.

It’s always fun to see family members go head to head in the arena and Rodeo On SI will continue to watch this pair as they only get better season after season.