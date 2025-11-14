5-Time NFR Steer Wrestler Rowdy Parrott Chasing First World Title

The heat is on as rodeo athletes across the country are preparing for the National Finals Rodeo. The best 15 athletes in each event will compete head-to-head to see who takes home the world title. The world standings are set, and now cowboys are striving to move up in the ranks after strong performances at the NFR.

Steer wrestler Rowdy Parrott has fought all season long to make it to the Thomas and Mack arena, and now he sits just outside the top three in the world at No. 4. Heading into his fifth NFR, Parrott has earned $150,877 but will need a solid round run in order to make it to the top of the standings.

Justin Shaffer sits just $5,000 ahead of Parrott, at No. 3 and Jesse Brown (No. 2) has $162,156. Making a jump in the standings is certainly possible for Parrott. The NFR is known to nearly double athletes' season earnings, so if Parrott can compete similarly to last year, there is a chance he could bring home his first world title.

Will Lummus is holding on to the No. 1 spot tightly with $195,115 made this season. Each round in the 10-round competition will pay $36,668 and the average will award an incredible $94,035 making a perfect 10-day run worth $460,715. So, literally anything is possible in the standings.

A Strong Season Has Prepared Rowdy Parrott For His Fifth NFR

Parrott has had a solid season with two rodeo championship titles at the Golden Spike Rodeo and the Music City Rodeo. He’s already going stronger than he did last season, where he finished fifth in the world standings with $272,377. He had a solid run at the NFR in 2024, highlighted by a walk-away win in round two and a third-place finish in the average. He earned $163,766 of his season total at the NFR.

At 31, Parrott has been in the PRCA circuit since 2013, seeing the Thomas and Mack arena for the first time in 2017, and going on to make it again in 2021, 2022, 2024 and 2025. He is a solid contender in the arena but is still reaching for his first world champion title.

Most recently, Parrott took to the arena at the Texas ProRodeo Circuit Finals, where he won the last round and finished third overall in the steer wrestling.

Parrott will be wearing the back number 65, in a post on social media he expressed how ready he is to head to the NFR once again.

“When the back numbers get announced it gets me feeling reallllyyyyy ready to be back in the Thomas & Mack! Let’s go!!!!!”

