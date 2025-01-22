50th Annual Cowboy Downhill Brings Cowboys and Cowgirls Colorado Mountain Town
50 years ago Billy Kidd, Steamboat Springs director of skiing, and Larry Mahan, World Champion Cowboy, invited some fellow pro rodeo athletes to the slopes for a day of skiiing. In true cowboy tradition the guys made a little competition of the event. Now 50 years later the Cowboy Downhill is an annual event where contestants, rodeo queens, stock contractors, and industry icons meet in the Colorado mountain town in January for a unique ski rodeo.
Contestants entered in the Denver National Western Stock Show & Rodeo are invited to compete in the Ski event along with visiting rodeo royalty, Downhill "Legends", Stock Contractors and rodeo icons.
On January 20, over 66 contestants battled the frigid temperatures to compete in the Downhill. The event features a Slalom, where two competitors run the timed course at the same time while gunning to be the fastest down the slope. The contestants will ski down and weave three flags where they come to the challenging ski jump. If they survive the jump, they move on to a few more flags to weave where they meet a cowgirl they must rope. After lassoing the girl, they saddle a horse and get across the finish line as fast as they can.
The slopes are bare when the races start as all the skiers stop and find a good spot to observe the wild event. The cowboys take over the hill in their cowboy hats and chaps or chinks. Cowboys take pictures and sign autographs for the fans during their time in the "Boat" to Shred the slopes.
This year 24-year-old Yampa Valley born and raised cowboy, Jace Logan, captured the Slalom win with a time of 24.24 seconds. Jace's family has been a ranch family in the valley for over 60 years. Currently Jace lives and manages Strawberry Creek Ranch in Meeker, CO a cow calf operation.
The Mountain States steer wrestler has multiple circuit finals qualifications and plans to rodeo in the circuit this year as he chases a year end title. Logan also hopes to win enough money in to earn him a spot in the larger rodeos.
Logan started skiing at age five where his school offered a ski program. Jace only ocassionally skis now, but really enjoys it. This was Logans first trip to the Cowboy Downhill and it did not dissapoint.
He watched the event as a kid and says, "It is always fun to be a part of something I looked up to as a kid".
In the women's division, barrel racer Ari-Anna Flynn from Charleston, Arkansas won the Slalom with her time of 1 minuet 10 seconds. Flynn's father competed in the first Downhill 50 years ago and this was her first time entered.
After the Slalom event is over all the cowboys jump back on the lift for the "Stampede" race. Here all the contestants will head down the slope at once to battle for the Stampede title. This year saddle bronc rider Brody Wells from Powell, Wyo. won the honors. "Best Crash" is an award given at the event as well and this year Loveland, Colo. bareback rider Dalton Williams earned the title with an explosive crash at the end of his course in the slalom race.
Spectators lined up to cheer on and watch the cowboys. The downhill is a reminder of the western roots that are so deep within the Routt County community. Be sure to put next year's Cowboy Downhill on your list of events to attend. You will not see more wrecks, athletic talent, and western heritage in such a unique fashion.