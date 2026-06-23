5X NFR Qualifier Sets Arena Record at Vernal's Dinosaur Roundup

Western Park saw lots of exciting action with fast times and high scores throughout Vernal's Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo. This year, all 12 event winners captured the first Dinosaur Roundup win of their careers.

Bareback Riding

In the bareback riding 2020 Resistol Rookie of the Year, Cole Reiner matched up with Powder River Rodeo's Outta Hand. The pair marked a 92-point ride, one of Reiner's highest-scoring rides of his career thus far, and set a new arena record, winning $5,781.

1. Cole Reiner, 92 points 2. R.C. Landingham, 89.5 points 3. Jayco Roper, 89 points 4. Kade Sonnier, 88.5 points 5. Jess Pope, 88 points

Steer Wrestling

Five-time world champion Tyler Waguespack threw his steer in 3.3 seconds to win the Dinosaur Roundup and add $4,626 to his earnings.

1. Tyler Waguespack, 3.3 seconds 2. Travis Munro/Holden Myers, 3.6 seconds 4. Payden McIntyre, 3.7 seconds 5. Joshua Ellison, 3.8 seconds

Tyler Waguespack | Fernando Sam-Sin

Team Roping

Cory Kidd turned his steer fast for Carson Johnson, giving Johnson the chance to clean up on the heel side for a time of 4.0 seconds and $5,041 each.

1. Cory Kidd V/Carson Johnson, 4.0 seconds 2. Jr. Dees/Landen Glenn and Jayse Tettenhorst/Belden Cox, 4.1 seconds 4. Andrew Ward/Jake Long and Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres, 4.4 seconds

Saddle Bronc Riding

For the second time in his career, Wyatt Casper drew Powder River Rodeo's Blue Northern. Their second trip out of the chutes since 2022 resulted in an 88-point ride and a check worth $5,837.

1. Wyatt Casper, 88 points 2. Mitch Pollock, 87.5 points 3. Riggin Chaz Smith, 86.5 points 4. Stetson Wright, 86 points 5. Shorty Garrett, 85.5 points

Breakaway Roping

A 2.1-second run turned in by the 2024 World Champion, Kelsie Domer, took top honors and added $6,359 to Domer's season earnings in the breakaway roping.

1. Kelsie Domer, 2.1 seconds 2. Taylor Munsell/ Cheyanne McCartney, 2.2 seconds 4. Josie Goodrich, 2.3 seconds 5. Jackie Crawford, 2.5 seconds

Tie-Down Roping

Blane Cox and Kincade Henry both tied their calves down in 7.9 seconds to split the win and acquire $5,165 each.

1. Blane Cox/Kincade Henry, 7.9 seconds 3. Tanner Green, 8.0 seconds 4. Tyler Calhoun and Riley Pruitt, 8.3 seconds

Barrel Racing

The barrel racing was a tight race with Alyssa Urbanek-Wade and Megan McLeod-Sprague both crossing the timer in 17.12 seconds, winning $6,132.

1. Megan McLeod-Sprague/ Alyssa Urbanek-Wade, 17.12 seconds 3. Kara Kreder, 17.15 seconds 4. Morgan Bagnell, 17.23 seconds 5. Taylor Baize, 17.26 seconds

Bull Riding

Dalton Allred, the current PRCA permit standings leader, was 88.5 points on Powder River Rodeo's Big Washita, tying for the lead with 5x NFR qualifier Josh Frost and Powder River Rodeo's Workin Man, allowing each bull rider to take home $7,034.

1. Dalton Allred/ Josh Frost 88.5 points 3. Cooper James, 87 points

Wild Time and Josh Frost at the 2023 NFR | Click Thompson