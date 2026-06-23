5X NFR Qualifier Sets Arena Record at Vernal's Dinosaur Roundup
Western Park saw lots of exciting action with fast times and high scores throughout Vernal's Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo. This year, all 12 event winners captured the first Dinosaur Roundup win of their careers.
Bareback Riding
In the bareback riding 2020 Resistol Rookie of the Year, Cole Reiner matched up with Powder River Rodeo's Outta Hand. The pair marked a 92-point ride, one of Reiner's highest-scoring rides of his career thus far, and set a new arena record, winning $5,781.
1. Cole Reiner, 92 points 2. R.C. Landingham, 89.5 points 3. Jayco Roper, 89 points 4. Kade Sonnier, 88.5 points 5. Jess Pope, 88 points
Steer Wrestling
Five-time world champion Tyler Waguespack threw his steer in 3.3 seconds to win the Dinosaur Roundup and add $4,626 to his earnings.
1. Tyler Waguespack, 3.3 seconds 2. Travis Munro/Holden Myers, 3.6 seconds 4. Payden McIntyre, 3.7 seconds 5. Joshua Ellison, 3.8 seconds
Team Roping
Cory Kidd turned his steer fast for Carson Johnson, giving Johnson the chance to clean up on the heel side for a time of 4.0 seconds and $5,041 each.
1. Cory Kidd V/Carson Johnson, 4.0 seconds 2. Jr. Dees/Landen Glenn and Jayse Tettenhorst/Belden Cox, 4.1 seconds 4. Andrew Ward/Jake Long and Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres, 4.4 seconds
Saddle Bronc Riding
For the second time in his career, Wyatt Casper drew Powder River Rodeo's Blue Northern. Their second trip out of the chutes since 2022 resulted in an 88-point ride and a check worth $5,837.
1. Wyatt Casper, 88 points 2. Mitch Pollock, 87.5 points 3. Riggin Chaz Smith, 86.5 points 4. Stetson Wright, 86 points 5. Shorty Garrett, 85.5 points
Breakaway Roping
A 2.1-second run turned in by the 2024 World Champion, Kelsie Domer, took top honors and added $6,359 to Domer's season earnings in the breakaway roping.
1. Kelsie Domer, 2.1 seconds 2. Taylor Munsell/ Cheyanne McCartney, 2.2 seconds 4. Josie Goodrich, 2.3 seconds 5. Jackie Crawford, 2.5 seconds
Tie-Down Roping
Blane Cox and Kincade Henry both tied their calves down in 7.9 seconds to split the win and acquire $5,165 each.
1. Blane Cox/Kincade Henry, 7.9 seconds 3. Tanner Green, 8.0 seconds 4. Tyler Calhoun and Riley Pruitt, 8.3 seconds
Barrel Racing
The barrel racing was a tight race with Alyssa Urbanek-Wade and Megan McLeod-Sprague both crossing the timer in 17.12 seconds, winning $6,132.
1. Megan McLeod-Sprague/ Alyssa Urbanek-Wade, 17.12 seconds 3. Kara Kreder, 17.15 seconds 4. Morgan Bagnell, 17.23 seconds 5. Taylor Baize, 17.26 seconds
Bull Riding
Dalton Allred, the current PRCA permit standings leader, was 88.5 points on Powder River Rodeo's Big Washita, tying for the lead with 5x NFR qualifier Josh Frost and Powder River Rodeo's Workin Man, allowing each bull rider to take home $7,034.
1. Dalton Allred/ Josh Frost 88.5 points 3. Cooper James, 87 points
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Emery Mask is from Amarillo, Texas, where she was raised in a rodeo family. She competed throughout her youth and later advanced to collegiate rodeo. Emery represented South Plains College twice at the College National Finals Rodeo before continuing her education and rodeo career at Tarleton State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications. Emery is now an active member of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, with a Mountain States Circuit Finals qualification to her name. She also runs her own media business, Little Power Proof Creatives, and spends her free time pursuing a variety of creative hobbies. Whether she’s in the arena or behind the lens, Emery is passionate about celebrating the Western lifestyle through both competition and storytelling.