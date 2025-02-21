Meet San Antonio Semi Finals Bareback Riding Champion Cole Reiner
Reiner earned his fifth consecutive NFR qualification in 2024 and is pushing $1 million in career earnings headed into the biggest rodeo of the year
Cole Reiner
- 2024 Season Earnings: $185,524
- Hometown: Buffalo, WY
- 2024 Final Season Ranking: 10
- NFR Qualifications: 5 (2020-2024)
1. What is your favorite horse you’ve gotten to ride in 2024?
For sure Night Crawler. I got on her two times this year, she is the two-time Horse of the Year.
2. What horse have you not ridden yet, but really want to?
I would love to get on Gun Fire of Frontier Rodeo.
3. If you had to pick another rodeo event, what would it be?
Team roping
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
Kaycee Field
5. What brand of rigging do you use?
Barstow
6. Favorite restaurant?
Nobu or Rib and Chop when I'm on the road in Montana or Wyoming
7. Favorite movie?
Inglorious Bastards
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
Spend money!
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
Wrestling
10. What was your biggest win of the 2024 season?
Darby, Mont. (Xtreme Broncs)
11. Do you do anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Same thing, different year.
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
It doesn't matter if it's your first time or tenth qualification, everyone is equally nervous.
13. How many horses do you usually ride in a practice session?
I used to get on 3-4 horses and now it is one, possibly two.
14. Do you have any superstitions?
I try not to have any routine or superstitions, some things work for a while, then I change.
15. Do you have any pre-ride rituals?
Quick mental checklist, fold my chaps over my legs, and go!
