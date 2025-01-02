Inside Wyatt Casper’s 2024 National Finals Rodeo Saddle Bronc Average Title
Consistency and confidence were on full display in Las Vegas where Saddle Bronc Rider, Wyatt Casper outlasted the competition to secure the coveted average title. A four-time qualifier, Casper entered the 2024 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas as the No. 4 man in the world standings. The 28-year-old had his eyes on the average title, with a big goal to outride the competition across all ten rounds.
"I always am looking at the average going in," explained Capser. "You want to ride your best on all ten and better than the rest."
This mindset paired with preparation and experience led to an impressive performance that led Wyatt consistently to the pay window throughout the finals. Although he fell just short of the gold buckle, he did come out on top of the average race with an impressive score of 853 points on ten horses and placing in seven rounds.
He took over $209,000 home to Miami, Texas after the ten rounds. Ending 2024 ranked No. 3 in the world standings, behind World Champion Ryder Wright and Damien Brennan.
Leading up to the NFR, Casper didn’t change his routine much. He spent time roping at home with his family and a few weeks before Vegas, he jumped on a few practice horses. Family is a very important part of Wyatt's career. His wife and kids are with him every step of the way throughout the year. They make the trip to Las Vegas to cheer him on for all ten rounds.
While every horse Casper got on at in Vegas contributed to the big average win, Round 8 stood out to talented man. Frontier Rodeo Coffee Yellowstone was the draw, and he scored 86.5 points to secure a third place finish in that round.
"That was just a fun one to get on," said Wyatt. "I drew better than I ever have out there this year."
With sights on a fifth National Finals Qualification, Wyatt has set some big goals for 2025. "My goals for this next year are to make another finals in the top five, go win the average again, and hopefully get the gold buckle."
The 2025 season started quickly for Casper as he made his way to Billings, Montana, for the Chase Hawks Rough Stock Rodeo just before Christmas. Next up, he’ll compete at the New Year’s Eve Buck and Ball in Gillette, Wyom., an event he won last year. The National Western Stock Show in Denver. Colo. will be coming up soon too, Casper is prepared and ready to start the season strong.
When asked about the best piece of advice that has shaped his career, Casper offered a simple but important piece of advice. "Probably just stay humble. There are a lot of ups and downs and we have to take the good with the bad," he said.
As Casper looks back on his NFR average title, he remains grounded and humble, understanding that every ride is part of his bigger journey. We wish Wyatt the best of luck in 2025.