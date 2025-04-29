'Romeo': A Champion in the Arena Who Stole the Heart of Tie-Down Roper Kincade Henry
Kincade Henry has been a force to reckon with the last few years of his professional career. He first joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 2020 and has been to the National Finals Rodeo three times since then.
The first two years he competed he, respectfully, ended up No. 18 and 31 in the world standings. What changed for him the next three years: A horse named Duals Crescent Boon A.K.A. Romeo.
Henry purchased Romeo from Wyatt Imus in October of 2021, after finishing No. 18 in the world and just missing the NFR. In June of 2022 the team would go on to win the College National Finals Rodeo for Panola College. The incredibly talented Romeo was also voted the college finals horse of the year.
All of Henry’s qualifications have come aboard Romeo. This horse truly has made a huge impact on his career and he credits everything to him.
“When I bought him I was coming off back to back years of not making the finals. I was just a broke kid in college that was trying to rope for a living and now almost everything I own today is because of him,” says Henry.
Romeo is now 19 and still competing at the top of his game. However horses are not machines and Henry is well aware of this. He does whatever he can to persevere and take care of his teammate as he knows that Romeo is a “once in a lifetime” horse.
Therefore this year after San Angelo, Texas Romeo will hopefully have off until it is time to get back in shape for the tour finals in Puyallup, Wash. in September. Henry knows that one run will eventually be their last and he does not take anything for granted.
Most would credit a horse working so well to either themselves or a trainer. Henry has a different perspective as to why this horse is so good. The only reason he thinks he has lasted so long is as simple as his love for roping calves.
“He is a dirty tough outlaw who just loves his job,” he says.
A passion for the sport is crucial in order to have success. It sounds like Henry and Romeo both share that love and ultimately, is what made them an unbeatable team. We cannot wait to keep watching them and see how their year pans out as they are currently number three in the PRCA world standings.