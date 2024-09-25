$7 Million Race, Barrel, and Roping Sire, Winners Version Passes Away
Highpoint Performance Horses made a heartbreaking announcement on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. The exceptional stallion, Winners Version, passed away due to complications from a colic surgery.
"WINNERS VERSION 2006-2024 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Pilot Point, Texas--- It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our legendary Winners Version. Winners Version passed away last night due to complications from a colic surgery. His loss is felt deeply here at Highpoint and through out the entire Quarter Horse industry. Winners Version was an incredible athlete and stallion with progeny earning in excess of $7 million dollars in the racing, barrel racing, and team roping pens. We were honored to have owned him. His lineage will live on through his incredible sons and daughters. We will be offering frozen semen with a limited book."
The 2006 son of Holland Ease out of The Jubilee Diamond by Runaway Winner was first known as a racetrack sire, with a speed index of 103 and earnings of nearly $400,000. Winner of five races, he won the Hobbs America Derby (G3), Finalist Golden State Million Futurity (G1), Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity (G1), All American Futurity (G1), Rainbow Derby (G1), Ruidoso Futurity (G1).
Winners Version was the sire of 63 money earners and 24 stakes winners. According to Q-Stallions to date, he sired nearly $6 million in race earnings, $1.2 million in barrel earnings, and $112,000 in roping earnings.
Some of his notable barrel offspring are Upstream Jack, Speed Version, Winners Game Version, The Right Version, and Saaul Good.
A favorite amongst barrel racers for their unmatched speed, the ropers found Winners Version offspring to be a great fit for their needs as well. In 2018, Trevor Brazile rode Jubilant Version, a full brother to the stallion. Clint Summers later rode the same horse to his first NFR in the heading in 2021.
The Richard family once owned the stallion and thought so highly of his offspring, they retained breedings each year to keep their string stocked. Rhen Richard won over $50,000 on Hankies Version at the rope horse futurities and Kaden Richard and Shes Mischievous also made a splash in 2023.
Paid into nearly all major incentives, there will be several Winners Version offspring available in the upcoming Pink Buckle Sale and Highpoint has announced they will offer a limited book with frozen semen in 2025.
Blackkout, a Winners Version son out of the exceptional mare RC Back in Black, sold for $875,000 at the Pink Buckle sale in 2023. The colt was consigned by Solo Select and Relentless Remuda, where he had been in training with Miles Baker and Trevor Brazile. Victory Farms purchased the stallion, who was raised by BryAnna Haluptzok.
Our sincere condolences to all connections on the lost of this incredible stallion.