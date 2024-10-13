A Glimpse Behind the 2024 PRCA Photographers Selected for NFR
They’re responsible for taking photographs that capture the spirit of the National Finals Rodeo. Let’s meet the four PRCA photographers who will be behind the camera in the Thomas and Mack.
Roseanna Sales - 5x NFR Photographer
“I guess the biggest thing is I am really excited to be back for the 5th time. There have been a lot of times where I have doubted myself this year or second-guessed if I am doing the right thing so getting that call has lit a whole new fire underneath me. Juggling life on the road and having a family at home is not an easy task. Everyone has their own things going on in life but I will say trying to stay caught up on work but give my kids the attention they deserve is a hard balance. Lots of sleepless nights staying up after I put them to bed to try and play catch up. They remind me every day how proud they are of me, talk about being my assistant at the NFR one day, and even wear embarrassing shirts with my face on them to school. This one is for them.”
Click Thompson - 4x NFR Photographer
“It’s an incredible feeling getting that call! I’ve been fortunate to get a call the last 4 years to shoot a finals and I never take it for granted. I personally have battled in and outside the arena a ton this year so I’m simply thankful to be selected again! The work starts now and I look forward to seeing what our team can produce this December!! It’ll be a special year!!”
Hailey Rae - 3x NFR Photographer
“I am extremely honored to be among the four photographers selected to work the National Finals Rodeo in 2024. This year is a little extra special as it’s the first time 3 out of the 4 photographers have been women. It’s exciting to see how roles for women in the Western industry are growing and expanding. Photographing the NFR is something I take quite seriously as it’s our job to preserve all of the history that happens within the walls of the Thomas and Mack during those 10 days, and I am forever grateful to be entrusted with this great responsibility.”
Alexis Cady First Time NFR Photographer
“ When I got the call I was crying and speechless. The only way I told myself I would step in Thomas and Mack was if I was in one of the four selected, now I’m picturing myself in there and I realize this will be my story. I saw this post at the beginning of the year that said ‘2024 will be a God year’ and I was questioning that until I got the call. I’ve made my dream come true and I’m still chasing my other goals to feel like I’ve made it.
“I don’t want just to take a picture, I want you to feel something in my images and envision a little bit of the story.” These four are some of the best storytellers and their images reflect that. Here’s to this group and their tremendous accomplishment."