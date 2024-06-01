A Guide to the Top 6 PRCA Rodeos in June
1. Sisters Rodeo - Sisters, Ore.
Dates: June 7-9; Added Money: $120,000 "The Biggest Little Show in the World" got its moniker in 1940 by matching Pendleton and Cheyenne's purses of $500. After finding its permanent location, Sisters officially joined the PRCA in early 1988. The Sisters Rodeo, a member of the Columbia River Circuit, happens the second weekend in June. It continues to draw cowboys to the Northwestern United States as it boasts six figures in added money and quality stock. It also made the roster for the PRCA's 2024 Playoff Series.
2. Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo - Vernal, Utah
Dates: June 13-15; Added Money: $96,000 Vernal's Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo takes place this year on Father's Day Weekend. Vernal, Utah, also known as Dinosaurland, provides the perfect environment for this large outdoor rodeo. This Wilderness Circuit rodeo is a part of the Playoff Series.
3. Reno Rodeo - Reno, Nev.
Dates: June 21-29; Added money: $560,000 The “Wildest, Richest Rodeo in the West” takes place over the course of 10 days. For over 100 years, Reno, Nev., has hosted one of the PRCA's highest-paying rodeos throughout the entire year. The Reno Rodeo, another Playoff Series rodeo, checks the boxes for a large outdoor rodeo with its distinct green bucking chutes and stadium-style arena.
4. Ponoka Stampede - Ponoka, Alta.
Dates: June 25-July 1; Added money: $420,000 This Canadian rodeo's only rival is the Calgary Stampede. For 88 years, the Ponoka Stampede has provided fans and contestants with one of rodeo's wildest shows. Ponoka's setup includes a deep red box. As the timed event contestant nods, someone on horseback hazes the animal out, giving the rodeo a Pendleton-esque feel in the middle of Cowboy Christmas.
5. West Of The Pecos Rodeo - Pecos, Texas
Dates: June 26-29; Added money: $96,400 Pecos, Texas, deems itself as the location of the World's First Rodeo. An Old West rivalry between Trav Windham and Korg Livingston manifested in a competition on July 4, 1883. Today, the rodeo joins several other large outdoor rodeos as a member of the Playoff Series.
6. Greeley Stampede - Greeley, Colo.
Dates: June 27-July 3; Added money: $240,000 The Greeley Stampede gives the everyday circuit cowboy the opportunity to compete at one of professional rodeo's largest payouts during the summertime run. This progressive style format rodeo includes three rounds. Contestants' average time/score from rounds No. 1 and No. 2 determine who gets to experience the finals (top 12) of this Playoff Series rodeo.