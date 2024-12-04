A Love Story Forged in Pro Rodeo: The Journey of the Sport’s Power Couple
It all started because of a blue roan horse.
Long before she noticed the cowboy in the saddle, Molly was admiring the animal Matt was sitting on.
“I fell in love with one of his horses and I got the courage to go up and talk to him. And it all spiraled, thankfully, in a fantastic way,” she said.
That was 15 years ago. Since then, the Twitchells have been walking a path side-by-side that neither of them could have envisioned.
Matt grew up riding bulls and broncs in high school and college in Utah. Molly had brothers who did the same, but she stayed out of the rodeo circuit herself, preferring journeys through the mountains on pack mules to go hunting.
But, because of a blue roan horse and a chance meeting 15 years ago, they head into Wednesday night’s PRCA Awards Banquet in contention to receive two of rodeo’s highest accolades.
Matt and Molly are respectively nominated for the PRCA’s Pickup Man of the Year and Timer of the Year honors. Since Pickup Man of the Year was established in 2015, Matt has earned the recognition four times, including the first award almost a decade ago. Molly has received or shared the honor each of the past three years.
Neither Twitchell does the work for recognition. In fact, both admit they’d rather not step on the stage if their name is called, preferring to do the job while staying out of the spotlight.
“It’s a goal to do the best we can for sure, but I would rather her win just so she has to talk in front of people because that’s not my deal. It’s not hers either, but we laugh at each other,” Matt joked.
A buckle and a round of applause is nice. But the journey together is their reward.
A Change of Plans
Growing up, Matt dreamed of competing at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Like so many young cowboys, he saw himself hanging on for eight seconds after the yellow chute gate flew open.
During college, things went in a different direction.
Matt attended Utah Valley State to compete as a bareback rider for ProRodeo Hall of Famer Lewis Feild. Along with guiding the team, Feild also served as a pickup man during practice.
One day, Feild hurt his shoulder and asked Matt to fill in alongside legendary pickup man Bobby Marriott.
That moment served as the catalyst for his new journey. Matt finished college and ended up working at the Cody (Wyo.) Night Rodeo as a pickup man in 2003 and 2004. The summer-long event is known as a training ground for up-and-coming rodeo athletes who want to get in a lot of competition in a short period of time. Matt was right there alongside them, learning the art of safely getting cowboys to the ground.
“Back then, all my friends, all the guys I grew up with, were competing. It just gave me a chance to hang out with all my friends and try to take care of them and keep them safe,” Matt said.
That’s how Matt met Molly. While working an event, he was waiting for a roughstock competition to start when she noticed his horse. They began dating in 2009 and were married in 2010.
Matt was already established as a pickup man in the industry. Molly had her own career outside of rodeo.
The two worlds were a bit difficult to navigate early on. Matt was consistently on the road, traveling from rodeo to rodeo for much of the year. Molly was working in Utah, often going weeks, sometimes months, without seeing her husband.
Eventually, the couple came to a decision – Matt’s earnings were enough to keep them afloat. Being together, even if it meant pinching pennies, was worth the financial sacrifice.
It turned into a decision that led them down another unintended pathway.
Yet Another Change in Plans
Molly was content to be Matt’s extra set of hands. And for several years, that was her role.
Matt generally travels with up to seven horses, constantly rotating them during a performance depending on the event taking place.
Molly was happy to expedite that process – until a little peer pressure shifted perspective once again.
“For a long time, I just saddled the horse and helped him switch and get ready for that,” Molly said. “One day a secretary from the rodeo company that we travel with came to me and said, ‘Hey, you should get your timers card.’ I was like, ‘OK.’ I fell in love with it and I kind of abandoned Matt and the horses, but it still works out for the most part.”
Molly learned and developed her skills as a timer, keeping track of how long roping, barrel racing and steer wrestling runs last, as well as managing the eight-second clock for roughstock rides.
What started as an afterthought has turned into a full blown career. Molly and Matt are now signed up for around 30 different rodeos across the country each year, ranging from events that last a few days to three-week marathons, like RodeoHouston.
The couple that was forced to spend months apart now does just about everything together.
“For two years, me and the rodeo company I work for kept telling her you need to start timing and then you can go to all these rodeos,” Matt said. “She didn’t want to at first, but she finally did. Now, she’s pretty much got a job timing at every rodeo I go to so it works out good.”
More Than an Award
The former rodeo competitor turned pickup man. The girl who steered clear of the sport until she couldn’t. Together in Las Vegas, once again.
It’s a one-of-kind story neither of them saw coming. Yet, they wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s our life. We don’t do anything else,” Molly said with a laugh. “That’s what we’re dedicated to and I think that’s why we’re so passionate about it. It’s such a wonderful life and it’s true when you say they become your rodeo family.”
The journey they’ve taken together has made all the ups and downs of rodeo worth it. While they do love being home together in Utah, life on the road for much of the year is made easier with someone you love.
Another recognition at the PRCA Awards Banquet would be nice – aside from an uncomfortable trip onto the stage. But for the Twitchells, it’s not necessary. After all, they’ve got each other and that’s more than enough.
“I can’t explain it to see both of our names there. But my heart and all my dreams are for Matt,” Molly said. “He truly is my best friend, my traveling partner, my roommate. He’s everything. Our relationship is very unique. We’re very similar but he is way more calm than I am. He keeps me grounded and it’s definitely a team.”