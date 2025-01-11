A Round of Ties For the First Night of the Game Changing San Diego Rodeo
For the second year in a row, Petco Park in San Diego, California, turns into a three-day rodeo weekend that cowboys, cowgirls, and fans have been waiting for since last year.
Kicking off the year in warm weather and under the baseball stadium lights is not a bad way to get the season underway. Here are a few things to note about how this rodeo works.
Twelve of the best athletes will compete each night over Friday and Saturday nights. The eight highest money earners per event will compete over the course of those two rounds, which will transition into a clean-slate Shootout for round four.
Let’s look at the action that unfolded on the first night in San Diego!
Starting in the bareback riding, Jacob Lees and Bradlee Miller split the round win for 85.25 points. Lees matched with Kanin’s Pet, a National Finals Rodeo (NFR) bucking horse from C5 Rodeo. Miller and Willy Jack, another horse that made his way down on the C5 trailer, bucked their way to join Lees which puts them in the number one spot heading into round two.
Oregon cowboy and 5x NFR qualifier Jesse Brown took home the round win in steer wrestling. Taking the steer to the ground in four seconds flat allowed this cowboy to take the victory lap in Petco Park.
Shad Mayfield and John Douch gave each other a run for the money as they clocked in at seven seconds flat to tie the round and earn $3,000 per man.
Desdemona, Texas cowboy Issac Diaz claimed the number one spot at 85.25 in the saddle bronc. Partnered with High Crop from C5, this duo had a beautiful dance in this baseball stadium turned rodeo arena.
It was a night of ties as we saw two teams split another round win in the team roping. Rhen Richard and Jeremy Wade Buhler stopped the clock at 4.3 seconds. Recently crowned 2x World Champion Header Tyler Wade and partner Jade Corkill stopped the clock at 4.3 seconds. These two teams are headed into tonight tied for the number one spot as the weekend continues.
2023 WPRA World Champion Breakaway Champion Josie Conner took the victory after she roped her calf in 2.3 seconds to take first place and cash a check for $3,500.
Jordan Driver from Garden City, Texas, ran the pattern in 16.27 seconds, which took her to first place heading into the second round.
7x NFR qualifier and 33-year-old cowboy Trey Benton took the first-round win with a score of 83.5 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeos Throwing Dice.
Stay tuned on Rodeo On SI for all the San Diego Rodeo updates over the next few rounds!