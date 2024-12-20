A Wyoming Cowgirl's Guide to Staying Warm for Winter Weather Riding: Part 2
Whether you winter in the south or the north, it is likely you will need some horse-girl friendly cold weather clothing. For those of us in the north, we just may need it a little more often than those in Arizona and Texas! Last time, I shared some of my favorite solutions to keep my hands and feet warm.
This time, we are going to focus on the big one: outerwear. Coats, pants, bibs, the works. The farther I get into winter, the cozier my outfit choices get. I might look like Randy on A Christmas Story, but I refuse to be cold.
Pants/Bibs
When it comes to keeping my legs warm, I always stack on a pair of chaps.
Under those, Cowgirl Tuff has the best line of winter pants, in my opinion. These softshell pants are lined, just like your favorite wind-breaking jacket. They also have multiple hems, so you can cut to the length you need. Another favorite for me is this pair, which look like jeans, but have fleece lining.
When you really want to bundle up, there is nothing better than a pair of bib overalls. Just like the pant, these softshell bibs have a customizable length and fleece lining. The match to the jeans I mentioned, these denim bibs have the heavier fleece lining.
Cowgirl Tuff is always expanding this winter line and I noticed they have a flannel lined bib overall, as well as a pull-on flannel jean. There is even a flannel lined version of the classic "Don't Fence Me In" style, which you can get in a medium or dark wash.
Coats
I like layers and options, but when it is truly bitter out: a heavy outer layer is a must. This one from Kimes Ranch has a sherpa lining and an Anorak canvas outer layer. It reminds me of Carhartt, but in a more feminine, updated fit.
Mountain Horse makes great equestrian friendly items and this coat is water and windproof, but a little longer and cut for riding.
Heated vests and jackets are NOT overrated, as it turns out. I prefer a vest, and this one is fabulous. This company also makes heated socks, gloves, pants, etc.
When it is not quite cold enough for the heated version, I stick with a down vest. The Ariat Ideal Down line has been tried and true for me. They make a jacket, too.