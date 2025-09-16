After Strong Pendleton Round-up Performance This Cowgirl is One To Watch

Britni Carlson made history at the Pendleton Round-up, making the short round in barrel racing and in breakaway roping. The cowgirl came close to taking home the all-around win but finished third in breakaway and 10th in the barrels. This was no easy feat, with only a few athletes competing in both events, Carlson was able to make it into the top 10 in both.

After the first round in breakaway, Carlson was on a hot streak, coming in at 2.4-seconds. Although she sits low in the world standings for barrels and breakaway (updated last on September 11th). Carlson is definitely one to watch out for in the coming seasons, making her mark at rodeos all season long. Her first round run earned her over $6,000, her biggest weekend earnings in the 2025 season. Her third place finish in the average bumped up that total by another $6,797.

So far this season, she’s been seen at 37 rodeos, winning a total $7,395.91 for the year. Her performance at Pendleton doubled her earnings and put her in the spotlight as she beat out competitors in the first round like Bailey Patterson, who took home the top prize in breakaway roping.

Carlson Looking to Make Mark on 2026 Season After Strong Finish in 2025

She broke the top 10 in the barrels and with Pendleton being the last big rodeo of the season, it was time for athletes like Carlson to make their mark and set standards high going into 2026. With the top 15 for the National Finals Rodeo basically set, Carlson can set the bar high for herself next season as she’s proved she can hang with the best of the best in barrel racing and breakaway roping.

The cowgirl out of Pendleton, Oregon, is a powerhouse in the Northwest, and right now sits in the 200s in the world standings for both events.

It’s rare to see an athlete so far down in the world standings do so well at such a big-name rodeo. Carlson may be done for the 2025 season, but doesn’t plan to hold back next year.

As of September 15, the total payoff for breakaway roping at Pendleton was $83,918, but official numbers for barrel racing and breakaway roping have not been released yet. The final numbers are sure to shake things up as the 2025 regular season comes to a close on September 30.

