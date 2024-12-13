All-Around Race Tightens Again with Two Rounds of the National Finals Remaining
The Stetson Wright Era
In recent years at the National Finals Rodeo, the All Around World Championship race has been a one-man show. Since 2019, Stetson Wright has dominated the title. For 5 consecutive years, nobody has been able to touch the young saddle-bronc and bull-riding phenom. Every year entering Las Vegas Stetson has had such a commanding lead in the standings that the title was secured before the finals even began
A year ago, at the 2023 NFR, Stetson's streak came to an untimely and unexpected halt when a torn hamstring sidelined him for the remainder of the finals and the entirety of the 2024 season. Despite the injury, he had such a significant lead he still managed to claim the All-Around gold buckle in 2023. With his very noticeable absence in 2024, a door was opened for another all around talent to take over the coveted title.
2024 All Around Race
To be eligible for the all-around title, cowboys must compete and win money in at least two events. The gold buckle goes to the man with the most total winnings after the National Finals Rodeo. Stetson dominated this title because he qualified all 5 years in two events, something very few have been able to accomplish. This year, nobody qualified to the finals in more than one event, but several have competed in two throughout the season.
Coming into Vegas there were five guys in contention for the All-Around title: two tie-down ropers, two team-ropers, and a bull rider - one rookie and four veterans.
After eight rounds, here are the top three cowboys still in the race. Only a couple thousand dollars separate them.
1) Shad Mayfield - $294,723
Shad "Money" Mayfield came in leading the pack in not only the All-Around race but also the tie-down roping race. Throughout the year he also competes in the Steer Roping, making him eligible for the All-Around.
With eyes on two gold buckles, he came into Vegas with big plans. He has not performed as well as he had hoped so far at the finals, but still has a slight edge in the all-around. He is currently second in the average in the tie-down however, which is a large paycheck at the end of 10 rounds if he keeps his position.
2) Junior Nogueira - $293,040
In 2016, Junior Nogueira was the All-Around World Champion. 8 years later, he is coming back to try and defend that title. He is a 10-time NFR Qualifier, heeling for Kaleb Driggers. Their Round 8 win bumped him up in the standings ahead of Proctor. Driggers and Nogueira have also moved up back into the average money after a few tough rounds.
During the season, Junior competes in the tie-down roping and the team roping, giving him the shot at the all-around title.
3)Coleman Proctor - $292,961
Coleman Proctor is an 8-time NFR team roping header. He and his partner Logan Medlin are also sitting in the average, and have picked up a couple of big round checks including a win in Round 7. He is less than $2,000 away from Shad in the standings. With each round paying over $30,000 and the average still in play, he certainly has a chance.
Proctor, like Mayfield, competes in the steer roping as his second event. He has remained strong in the No.3 position all season long but is making moves towards the top.
History of the All Around Race
Over the years, several athletes from both the roping and roughstock events have earned the all-around title. Trevor Brazile holds the record for the most World Championships with 13 total All-Around titles spanning from 2002 to 2015. The question now is: Which cowboy will add their name to the list in 2024?
2000 - Joe Beaver
2001 - Cody Ohl
2002 - 2004 - Trevor Brazile
2005 - Ryan Jarrett
2006 -2015 - Trevor Brazile
2016 - Junior Nogueria
2017 - Tuf Cooper
2018-2023 - Stetson Wright
2024 - TO BE DETERMINED