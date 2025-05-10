Alley and Lipstick N Stilletos Dominate, Sweeping Ruby Buckle Derby and Open
The Ruby Buckle has three regional races: Central, West, and East. Their first event of 2025 was Ruby Buckle Central, April 26-May 4, in Guthrie, Okla., at the Lazy E Arena. Paying out over $1,255,000, the 2D Derby had $125,000 added. Be sure to check out our coverage of the futurity here.
Round 1
Jordan Driver and the incredible "Cyrus" (TRHeavensIlluminated - JL Dash Ta Heaven x TR Dashing Badger x Mr Illuminator) topped the round with a 16.731, worth $6,376. Driver and Cyrus have been on fire in 2025, cleaning up at high paying open races and placing at major rodeos like San Angelo and the American. With $474,586 in lifetime earnings according to QStallions, Cyrus is JL Dash Ta Heaven's second highest earning offspring.
Three of the top ten placings in the 1D were sired by JL Dash Ta Heaven. Hell Bent For Heaven and Destinee Wofford placed second with 16.799 and KB Talents Ta Heaven finished sixth with Brylen Beicker at 16.942-seconds. The entire top 10 earning checks in both rounds finished with sub-17-second times.
Round 2
After placing third in Round 1 with a 16.818, Michelle Alley and Lipstick N Stilletos (RR Mistakelly x Seis Caress x Tres Seis) clocked a 16.593 to take the Round 2 win. Time and again, we have seen it proven that genetics matter in the sport of barrel racing. RR Mistakelly lit the barrel racing world on fire during his career and is quickly proving himself as a sire. Seis Caress won over $230,000 barrel racing with Alley. Stiletto won the Ruby Buckle Central Futurity in 2024, setting a new arena record at 16.476-seconds. With over $330,000 in lifetime earnings, Stiletto continues to set the bar high in her young career.
Once again, three JL Dash Ta Heaven offspring finished in the top ten in the round. Beicker and KB Talents Ta Heaven placed second with a 16.781. Caleb Cline and Gotta Be Heavenly ran a 16.974 for fourth. Driver and TRHeavensIlluminated finished fifth with a 16.821.
With lifetime earnings of approximately $8.5 million, Kassie Mowry placed two horses in the top ten, both by The Goodbye Lane. Her World Champion, Force The Goodbye, placed third with a 16.788 and 2024 futurity filly, Goodbye Sophie, finished tenth with a 16.945.
Average
Alley and Stiletto made history when they took the win in the Derby for $12,750. With total derby earnings of $21,888, they are back-to-back Ruby Buckle Central champions.
Stacking up behind Alley, three JL Dash Ta Heaven offspring placed second through fourth. Driver and TRHeavensIlluminated earned the Reserve Championship, following by Beicker and KB Talents Ta Heaven and Caleb Cline and Gotta Be Heavenly.
Open Earnings
Alley and Stilletto added another $24,000 to their earnings in the Open. Placing third in the 1D in Round 1, second in Round 2, and winning the average, they did something that has not yet been done in the history of the buckles. In just her second year of competition, Stiletto has already earned coveted Ruby Buckle Central Futurity, Derby, and Open Championships. Their total earnings for the weekend of $45,888, by our unofficial calculations will have this great young mare pushing $400,000 in lifetime earnings.