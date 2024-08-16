American Quarter Horse Foundation Awards in Excess of $440,000 in Scholarships
According to a press release from the American Quarter Horse Foundation, 53 students will be receiving more than $440,000 for the upcoming 2024-25 academic year.
Over the course of the 48 years of existence, the Foundation scholarship program has awarded nearly $9.6 million in academic financial assistance to more than 1,600 well-deserving youth who share the love of horses and the western industry.
There are several categories evaluated when looking at applicants. Financial need, academic merit, equine involvement and civic activities headline the review process. The goal is to have individuals who are today's students and tomorrow's equine industry leaders receive the much needed financial assistance.
According to the release the ultimate goal is to further the next generation. With an education, great mentoring and a love of the American Quarter Horse, these young adults will become the next generation of leaders who will ensure the continued success of the equine industry by working in a variety of occupations.
"We are excited to award 53 new scholarships in addition to the renewals for the 2024-25 academic year," said Chief Foundation Officer Chris Sitz. “The Foundation’s goal has always been to provide varied educational opportunities for the young people dedicated to the American Quarter Horse who will lead our industry into the future.”
As the youth look to fulfill their educational goals, the Foundation is offering the chance to some who may not have otherwise been able to go to college.
To view all 53 recipients click here.
A few of the more notable scholarships include The Margaret A. Haines Telephony Scholarship in the amount of $50,000 which was awarded to Shannon McBride from Minnesota and Park Phillips from Texas.
According to the application, these two students are likely pursuing a degree in veterinary science with a focus on equine medicine and or surgery. The applicants must be in their third year of veterinary school when they apply and then the funds are applied to their final year.
The Charles B. Wang Farm and Ranch Heritage Scholarship in the amount of $24,000 is awarded to a high school senior headed off to a four-year undergraduate degree program of their choice. This year's recipient was Charlee Proctor from Texas.
Clearly, the AQHA Foundation significantly impacted the lives of many individuals and is working towards creating a legacy of future western industry leaders.
Congratulations to all of the winners and good luck in your academic ventures.