RodeoHouston Honored By ACM Awards As The Best Fair and Rodeo of the Year
The 60th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMA) offers a variety of different awards around the western industry that is not limited to just country music. One of the categories they feature is the fair and rodeo of the year.
RodeoHouston just earned their third fair and rodeo of the year award and they were up against some tough competition. The other nominees for this year's award were the Calgary Stampede, California Mid-State Fair, Cheyenne Frontier Days, and Minnesota State Fair.
The official website of RodeoHouston proudly states that they have contributed over 632 million dollars to the youth of Texas since establishing their event in 1932. Their mission states:
"The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community."
The rodeo itself at Houston has become one of the best that the country has to offer. It is prestigious and incredibly difficult to get into. Between eight different professional events they awarded over 2.5 million dollars at this year's rodeo alone.
The concert lineup was also impressive to say the least. From March 4 to the 23, there was a concert every night with some incredible headliners including Luke Bryan, Post Malone, Brooks and Dunn, Bailey Zimmerman, Journey, and many, many others.
This year on the side where the youth livestock show took place they broke selling records for every animal, minus the steers, but they were still the highest sellers overall. The grand champion and the reserve grand champion steers sold for a combined 1.365 million dollars.
The goats, turkeys, lambs, broilers, and barrows all sold for record prices this year. The grand champion barrow took the top honors between all of them with a selling price over 500k.
Now RodeoHouston is not limited to just the rodeo, entertainment, and animal showcase from the younger generation. There are plenty of other activities they host like an art show, a carnival, and really anything else one could imagine.
An award from the ACMA is a prestigious honor. There are thousands of people who make RodeoHouston the production that it is and every single one of them should be proud.
