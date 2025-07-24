Nearly Ten Year Old Spanish Fork Record Broken By Hailey Kinsel And Sister
Spanish Fork, Utah is notoriously known for pristine ground and wicked fast times. It is guaranteed that you have to be a sub-17 second run on a full standard to get a check let alone win the rodeo.
Hailey Kinsel and her world-famous mare "Sister" just put nearly everybody in the 2D last night with a blazing 16.57. A 16.5 on a standard. Unbelievable. She is now winning the rodeo by nearly four-tenths of a second (which in the world of barrel racing is astronomical).
The previous arena record was held by Ivy Saebens who ran a 16.65 at the Champions Challenge all the way back in 2016. Saebens was aboard CFour Tibbie Stinson, "Tibbie", who took her to her first NFR.
Back in 2020 Kinsel and SIster set the WPRA world record on a standard with a 16.56 at the NFR (held in Arlington that year). Now at 14 years old Sister is still breaking records and setting the barrel racing world on fire.
The talk as of recent has been in focused on Kassie Mowry, Anita Ellis, and others, with Kinsel somehow being overlooked. No longer. She might not have made it into the finals at Calgary, but she immediately came back to the states to grab the first round win at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
In her quarterfinals at Frontier Days she ran the second-fastest run of the rodeo to advance on before making the journey across Wyoming to get to Spanish.
Kinsel is an 8X NFR qualifier and 4X world champion. She debuted at the Thomas and Mack in 2017 and hasn't missed an NFR since. Sister will go down as one the best horses to ever do it and the longevity that she has demonstrated speaks a lot about Kinsel.
The Texas cowgirl is right where she wants to be in the pursuit of this year's trip to Las Vegas, finding herself fourth in the world standings as the summer race heats up and all eyes are on the gold buckle race.
