American Rodeo Contender Tournament Central Regionals Rough Stock Finals Lineup
The American Rodeo Contender Tournament Central Regionals is in full-swing in Tulsa, Okla., as cowboys and cowgirls worked hard to earn their spots in the final round. While the timed events finals qualifiers are based on a two-run aggregate, the rough stock athletes competed in a single round.
The top 10 in each event from the semi-finals will move on to Saturday's finals, where they will ride once more. These cowboys are vying for a seat in the American Rodeo Contender Tournament, held the day before the American Rodeo, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
All of the competitors who qualify for the American Rodeo through the Contender process are eligible to win the $1 million prize. The stakes are high, as we head into the last night of competition at the third and final Regional event.
As a fun side note, last night on the livestream from Teton Ridge Plus, one of the announcers pointed out a new pickup man. You may recognize his name - Jess Pope. The three-time NFR Average winner and 2022 World Champion changed up the roles a little bit, opting for a different seat in the house. Instead of riding the bucking horses, he got to play interference for the cowboys doing so last night. We just have one question - does the arena floor look different from the back of a saddle horse, Jess? Jokes aside, it is always so neat to watch these multi-faceted cowboys taking on new roles.
Bareback Riding
If there is any cowboy we can anticipate an electric ride and high score when the chips are all on the table, it is Clayton Biglow. The California cowboy made an outstanding ride to score 87.25 points and take the win. Followed by a mix of fellow National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, there will also be some young guns joining the charge Saturday night. Fresh off a big win at the National Western Stock Show (competing on his permit, even), young Kooper Heimburg is throwing his hand in for that $1 million prize in Arlington in April.
1 Clayton Biglow / CAT BALLOU / 87.25 / $2,176.00
2 Cole Reiner / MEDICINE SHOW / 85 / $1,632.00
3 R.C. Landingham / SWEET TEGUILA / 83.5 / $1,179.00
4 Jayco Roper / BIG LEAGUE / 83 / $997.00
5 Kooper Heimburg / WITCHY WOMAN / 81 / $816.00
6 Roedy Farrell / MARGE IN CHARGE / 80.5 / $634.00
7 Mason Clements / BAD ONION / 80.25 / $544.00
8 Kash Martin / LONESOME MEDICINE / 79.5 / $453.00
9/10 Mason Stuller / DRIFTER / 79.25 / $319.50
9/10 Lane McGehee / SLY EYES / 79.25 / $319.50
Saddle Bronc Riding
NFR qualifier and South Dakota cowboy, Cole Elshere came out on top in the saddle bronc riding with an 83.25-point ride. Again, a great group of top professional cowboys and young up-and-comers will grace the arena Saturday night. Gus Gaillard has had an outstanding college rodeo career, winning the College National Finals Rodeo in 2024. There was a tie for the tenth spot and while both cowboys earned a check in the round, Riggin Smith won the tie breaker to move on to the finals.
1 Cole Elshere / SHIRLEY CURLY / 83.25 / $3,544.00
2 Rusty Wright / GRANNY ANNIE / 83 / $2,658.00
3 Gus Gaillard / MICHAEL / 82.5 / $1,920.00
4/5 Ben Andersen / ROCKET CONTROL / 82.25 / $1,476.50
4/5 Kade Bruno / AMERICAN PIE / 82.25 / $1,476.50
6 Cooper Lane / COUNTRY BOY / 81 / $1,033.00
7/8 Skinny Parson / TALLGRASS / 80.5 / $812.00
7/8 Jesse Kruse / CRAZY BUCK / 80.5 / $812.00
9 Cort Scheer / PONY SOLDIER / 80.25 / $590.00
10 Riggin Smith / CROSS FIRE / 80 / $224.00 (won tie-breaker)
Brody Wells / KICKIN COTTON / 80 / $224.00
Bull Riding
Dual-event cowboy and first time NFR qualifier in 2024 (his rookie year of professional rodeo), Wacey Schalla, tied for the top spot in a fantastic round of bull riding. Ky Hamilton has been a force in professional rodeo over the past few years and is back riding stronger than ever, tying for the win.
Right behind them was Stetson Wright, who continues to ride the wave of his incredible comeback from injury. After being out for an extended period of time in the 2024 season, Wright has been in full-swing on the rodeo trail. The brothers from South Dakota, Riley and Riggin Shippy, took the final two spots to advance to Saturday's round.
1/2 Wacey Schalla / WHATS UP / 86.5 / $2,901.50
1/2 Ky Hamilton / TWO GUNS / 86.5 / $2,901.50
3 Stetson Wright / IRON CLAW / 84 / $1,796.00
4 Lane Vaughn / STORM FRONT / 83.75 / $1,520.00
5/6 Jace Trosclair / TROPHY CASE / 83.25 / $1,105.00
5/6 Mason Taylor / ELECTRIC AVENUE / 83.25 / $1,105.00
7 Chase Outlaw / FAIR TRADE / 82.75 / $829.00
8 Kase Hitt / NIGHT TRIP / 82 / $691.00
9 Riley Shippy / VALHALLA / 77.75 / $485.50
10 Riggin Shippy / BRAIN STORM / 77.25 / $485.50