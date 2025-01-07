It's Official 9-Time World Champion Stetson Wright is Back On Rodeo Trail
After his long-awaited comeback, Stetson Wright officially unveiled his first ride of 2025 on Instagram Friday, January 3.
Wright is a 9-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier with eight world titles and an average champion title under his belt. Those include five All-Around World titles, two bull riding World titles, and one World Champion Saddle Bronc Rider title.
His talent, iconic blue Wrangler button-up that has become a trademark for all the members of the Wright family, and his personality have made him a favorite among many rodeo goers. He's favored not only among fans but also by world-class athletes and individuals in the Western industry.
Announcing his return for the upcoming season during his time commentating for Teton Ridge during the NFR, fans were unsure where they’d see Wright compete first. The superstar surprised many that he’d gotten the ‘25 season rolling with a video stating, “Awesome first horse back tonight to get the 2025 season rolling. Man, it feels good to feel good.”
Following his Instagram video of his first ride after over a year off, the rodeo industry rallied around him.
Athletes, videographers, fans, and friends made comments to show their support.
Ben Andersen, “Nice sets!! Just like riding a bike!!”
Wyat Wentz, “This fires me up so much man, come swinging.”
Many athletes have taken to posting a monthly schedule of where they’ll be competing over the years, and Stetson Wright is no different. You can find this Utah cowboy at these stops during January.
1/10: Ogden, Utah
1/11: Des Moines, Iowa
1/24-25: Lexington, Ky
With the return of this iconic name both inside and outside the arena, it’ll be interesting to see how the standings play out during the 2025 ProRodeo season. With the legendary veteran coming back on the scene after the hamstring injury he obtained during the 2023 NFR, hs rodeo road will look different. He won't be able to be entered in many of the rodeos you would expect him to be like Fort Worth and Houston, Texas. These rodeo are limited and Wright will not be within the qualifications. Rookies and athletes who excelled during the ‘24 season will again be facing one of the best in the industry when they enter. This year of rodeo will be different from the ones in the past.
The ‘24 ProRodeo season wasn’t the same without seeing all three of the Wright brothers compete with each other. Now that they are all behind the chutes again, we’ll see them go head-to-head and fiercely cheer each other on, just like in seasons past.