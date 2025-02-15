American Rodeo Contender Tournament Central Regionals Stage Set for Timed Events
Round 2 of the timed events at the American Rodeo Contender Tournament Central Regionals wrapped up on Friday, February 14. The timed events contestants move on to the final round based on a two run aggregate. Be sure to tune in Saturday night, for the final round of the action. The top five fastest runs from the finals will earn their positions in the American Rodeo Contender Tournament, held the day prior to the American Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The top ten fastest competitors on the two-round aggregate will compete Saturday night in Tulsa, along with three athletes from the single run redemption rounds.
Steer Wrestling
It was a star-studded lineup in the steer wrestling, with Dalton Massey ultimately taking the top spot on two runs. Joined by several fellow NFR qualifiers, Massey will compete again Saturday night in a great round. Wyatt Smith made the most of the Redemption Round, earning the top spot and coming back to the finals.
Aggregate
Dalton Massey - Hermiston, Oregon
Bridger Chambers - Stevensville, Montana
Bridger Anderson - Carrington, North Dakota
Ty Erickson - Helena, Montana
Emmett Edler - State Center, lowa
Colten Leech - Billing, Missouri
Trace Harris - Poth, Texas
Bray Armes - Stephenville, Texas
Jake Shelton - Krum, Texas
Riley Westhaver - High River, Alberta, Canada
Redemption Round
1 Wyatt Smith / 4.42 / $1,120.00
2 Cody Doescher / 5.12 / $980.00
3 Marc Joiner / 5.22 / $700.00
Team Roping
Timed events cowboys and cowgirls can qualify in more than one position, so you may notice some of these names repeat - like Casey Hicks and Jake Pianalto winning the round and also placing fifth. Hicks makes his living training rope horses and competing at many of the top roping futurities. The American offers such a unique opportunity to contestants like him, who may not rodeo full time.
Clay Smith and Coleby Payne continued their recent domination, after winning Round 1, they also placed in Round 2 and won the aggregate. Brenten Hall and Kaden Profili may not have had the performance they wanted in the first two rounds, but they came back to take the top two spots in the Redemption Round, returning to Saturday's finals.
Round 2
1 Casey Hicks & Jake Pianalto / 3.63 / $2,047.00
2 Andrew Ward & Paul Eaves / 3.79 / $1,389.00
3 Jet Toberer & Joe Mattern / 3.85 / $1,096.00
4 Cody McCluskey & Belden Cox / 3.94 / $804.00
5 Casey Hicks & Jake Pianalto / 3.97 / $658.00
6 Ketch Kelton & Nicky Northcott / 4.33 / $585.00
7/8 Clay Smith & Coleby Payne / 4.36 / $366.75
7/8 JC Yeahquo & Ross Ashford / 4.36 / $366.75
Aggregate
1 Clay Smith & Coleby Payne / 8.22 / $4,095.00
2 JC Yeahquo & Ross Ashford / 8.66 / $2,778.00
3 Luke Brown & Trey Yates / 8.83 / $2,193.00
4 Jake Smith & Douglas Rich / 8.90 / $1,608.00
5 Cash Palmore & Blaine Vick / 9.18 / $1,316.00
6 Wyatt Bray & Paden Bray / 9.19 / $1,170.00
7 Jeff Flenniken & Buddy Hawkins / 9.24 / $877.00
8 Wyatt Bray & Paden Bray / 9.44 / $588.00
9 Bubba Buckaloo& Joseph Harris / 9.52
10 Nelson Wyatt & Jonathan Torres / 9.73
Redemption Round
1 Brenten Hall & Kaden Profili / 3.68 / $1,120.00
2 Brenten Hall & Kaden Profili / 4.03 / $980.00
3 Jet Toberer & Joe Mattern / 4.22 / $700.00
Tie Down Roping
The tie down roping continued to be incredibly fast, as it was in Round 1. Dylan Hancock needed to make up some time to move into the top 10 of the Aggregate and a win in Round 2 helped him do just that. Adam Gray placed fourth in Round 1 and second in Round 2, to win the Aggregate. Kincade Henry took the top spot in the Redemption Round.
Round 2
1 Dylan Hancock / 7.20 / $1,508.00
2 Adam Gray / 7.23 / $1,044.00
3 James Berry / 7.47 / $812.00
4 Kason Dyer / 7.52 / $638.00
5 Beau Cooper / 7.56 / $522.00
6 Lane Livingston / 7.58 / $406.00
7 Kincade Henry / 7.64 / $348.00
8 Chet Weitz / 7.72 / $290.00
9 Trent Creager / 7.84 / $232.00
Aggregate
1 Adam Gray / 14.94 / $3,016
2 Lane Livingston / 15.32 / $2,088
3 Hunter Herrin / 15.68 / $1,624
4 Beau Cooper / 15.97 / $1,276
5 King Pickett / 16.46 / $1,044
6 Luke Coleman / 16.57 / $812
7 John Douch / 16.66 / $696
8 Dylan Hancock / 16.67 / $580
9 Blake Carter / 16.72 / $464
10 Cason Kingsbury / 16.79
Redemption Round
1 Kincade Henry / 7.16 / $1,360.00
2 Cole Clemons / 7.25 / $1,190.00
3 Cole Clemons / 7.52 / $850.00
Breakaway Roping
The breakaway roping was simply outstanding in both rounds. The times were so wicked fast, you could not look away. The sisters from Wyoming, Haiden and Hadley Thompson, both earned a position in the finals - with Haiden placing twice in the Aggregate and Hadley in the Redemption Round. Haiden roped the fastest time of the event thus far to win Round 2.
Kaydence Tindall took the win in the Aggregate and Quealy Probst made her comeback in the Redemption Round, after winning Round 1 and missing her calf in Round 2.
Round 2
1 Haiden Thompson / 1.68 / $3,074.00
2 Danielle Lowman / 1.94 / $2,306.00
3 Hadley Thompson / 1.98 / $1,665.00
4/5 Aspen Miller / 2.08 / $1,281.00
4/5 Rylee George / 2.08 / $1,281.00
6 Sage Webster / 2.12 / $896.00
7 Addison Kinser / 2.13 / $768.00
8 Tibba Smith / 2.15 / $640.00
9 Kaydence Tindall / 2.17 / $512.00
10 Bradi Good / 2.19 / $389.00
Aggregate
1 Kaydence Tindall / 4.13 / $6,150.00
2 Haiden Thompson / 4.18 / $4,612.00
3 Addison Kinser / 4.19 / $3,331.00
4 Haiden Thompson / 4.38 / $2,818.00
5 Rylee George / 4.53 / $2,306.00
6 Breely Armes / 4.97 / $1,793.00
7 Taylor Munsell / 5.05 / $1,537.00
8 Brooke Bruner / 5.07 / $1,281.00
9 Taylor Raupe / 5.18 / $1,025.00
10 Rheagan Cotton / 5.23 / $773.00
Redemption Round
1 Quealy Probst / 1.70 / $5,120.00
2 Hadley Thompson / 1.93 / $4,480.00
3 Beau Peterson / 2.08 / $3,200.00
Barrel Racing
Emma Parr and DG Excuse My French were hot in Round 2, taking one-half of a second off of their Round 1 time, earning the win. Pete Oen's domination in Round 1, where he and UX Google It took the win by three-tenths of a second, helped him secure the top spot in the Aggregate. DaCota Monk and the incredible TNR Wannaseemycancan have had an outstanding aged event career and came back from a tipped barrel in Round 1 to win the Redemption Round.
Round 2
1 Emma Parr / DG Excuse My French / 15.207 / $2,730
2 Mallee Jones / Epic Future / 15.400 / $2,047
3 Jordan Driver / TRHeavensIlluminated / 15.414 / $1,478
4 Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi / Sir Epic / 15.421 / $1,251
5 Tasha Welsh / Seis Smashin Fame / 15.450 / $1,023
6 Natalia Ramirez / Dashin To The Border / 15.456 / $796
7 London Gorham / Cashin Chicks / 15.459 / $682
8 Kappie Bryant / Smooth As Rico Suave / 15.464 / $568
9 Sharin Hall / Hello Stella / 15.516 / $455
10 Paisley Pierce / FrenchmanOnTheRocks / 15.532 / $345
Aggregate
1 Pete Oen / UX Google It / 30.860 / $5,460
2 Jordan Driver / TRheavensilluminated / 30.905 / $4,095
3 Emma Parr / DG Excuse My French / 30.948 / $2,957
4 Tasha Welsh / Seis Smashin Fame / 31.049 / $2,502
5 Sharin Hall / Hello Stella / 31.056 / $2,047
6 Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi / Sir Epic / 31.122 / $1,592
7 London Gorham / Cashin Chicks / 31.151 / $1,365
8 Kappie Bryant /Smooth As Rico Suave / 31.166 / $1,137
9 Hazlee McKenzie / Heza Brick House / 31.169 / $910
10 Natalia Ramirez / Dashin To The Border / 31.199 / $685
Redemption Round
1 DaCota Monk / TNR Wannaseemycancan / 15.305 / $2,400
2 Alyssa Urbanek-Wade / Martinis At Midnight / 15.392 / $2,100
3 Raelin Jurgens / Ima Epic Burr Bug / 15.452 / $1,500