Teton Ridge Exits American Performance Horseman in Major Industry Shift

A few years ago, it seemed as though Teton Ridge was everywhere. With deep pockets and an even deeper ambition, buying elite horses, renovating a premier ranch facility, launching and producing major events, Teton Ridge looked to be setting itself up to be a long-term power player in the performance and Western space.

The company had investments in everything from barrel racing ventures to owning some of the most elite horses across several disciplines.

Now, much of that footprint has faded. What began as an aggressive and impressive investment run in the industry at a level never seen before has turned into a slow, steady pullback. Competitors, trainers, and fans all wonder what happened.

More importantly, everyone is wondering what is next.

A Fast and Flashy Arrival

When Teton Ridge cannonballed into the Western world, they immediately began to acquire high-level, high-dollar performance horses across multiple disciplines. Reining, cutting and cow horse were the main attractions, but they also had a big interest in barrel horses.

For a time, many marquee horses had Teton Ridge attached to them. At one point, the horse roster included household names and champions such as Smooth Talking Style, Hesa Duel Bet, and Third Edge.

The barrel horses were certainly well-known across the industry. Just to name a few, Babe On The Chase, known as Birdie, was one of their surprising additions. The mare has over $550,000 in earnings with her incredibly talented jockey, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi.

Promise Me Fame Guys was piloted by Lisa Lockhart, but owned by Teton Ridge. MP Jet Royal Money was a full sibling to Sherry Cervi’s incredible mare Stingray. They owned them all.

Then, they liquidated.

After assembling one of the most expensive and impressive horse rosters in recent memory, Teton Ridge dispersed those same horses back into the market.

September 29, 2025, was the day in Weatherford, Texas. Produced by Western Bloodstock, the dispersal sale yielded $28 million for 116 head offered. Interestingly, the sale was held at the TR9 Ranch. That would be the next announcement.

TR9 Ranch

When Teton Ridge acquired what was then known as the Bosque Ranch in Weatherford, Texas, it seemed like this was a move to signal permanence and offer a home base that would stand for the long term.

This was the kind of place you invest in when you plan to stay.

The ranch was renovated into a state-of-the-art Western performance headquarters. From incredible arenas, modern barns, event spaces, and high-end amenities designed to host elite training operations, Teton Ridge was setting the standard and raising the bar.

Then, this chapter closed as well. As the calendar clicked over to 2026, the announcement was made that Theorem Ranch was the proud new owner of the TR9 Ranch and Equestrian Facility.

The End of an Event That Elevated the Sports

Corey Cushing competing at the 2024 American Performance Horseman | Teton Ridge

The latest of the cutbacks and apparent repurposing of assets is The American Performance Horseman. This was a unique event spotlighting reining, cutting and reined cow horse on a national stage.

The event was bold and innovative. Television production value, prize money and crossover attention made this something never before seen. Mainstream audiences were afforded the opportunity to witness some of the greatest horsemen of all time in their own disciplines, showcased together.

Now, the 2026 edition has been canceled. For athletes and fans alike, it's more than just another event disappearing. This is the loss of one of the few platforms that elevated these disciplines to the mainstream spotlight.

The Nagging Question - Now What?

While Teton Ridge has made multiple moves to reduce its footprint in the performance horse world, it is also important to note that the company hasn’t disappeared from Western sports altogether.

In fact, far from it. But there seems to be nothing sacred or guaranteed. Things can change every day.

Despite selling horses, unloading TR9 Ranch, layoffs across many of their companies, and canceling The American Performance Horseman for 2026, Teton Ridge still maintains several pillars of influence across the Western industry.

Most notably, the investments that now have the most questions surrounding them are The American Rodeo and The Cowboy Channel.

As one of the richest single-day rodeos in the sport, The American Rodeo remains a centerpiece on Teton Ridge’s calendar. Competitors from across the world work to qualify for one of the regional competitions in hopes of taking the main stage at The American Rodeo.

Several competition format changes have been made over the years after Teton Ridge took over. Those have been met with both open arms and criticism from the rodeo world. Some say the changes have affected the show negatively, while others seem to embrace the change.

Regardless, the show has continued to go on for several years. The biggest question with the announcement of the cancellation of the American Performance Horseman is, will it continue? Is The American Rodeo next on the chopping block?

Teton Ridge also controls The Cowboy Channel, the only 24-hour television network completely dedicated to Western sports and the rural lifestyle. Changes have been notable here as well. The ever-popular 100 rodeos in 100 days disappeared and has been clearly noticed by fans. Instead of new rodeos playing almost daily on the channel, most days are filled with reruns.

The platform can’t be discounted here. The Cowboy Channel has changed the world of rodeo. The exposure the professional athletes have received is monumental. The appreciation for the Western world and rodeo from mainstream folks has been exponential. Cowboys’ sponsors are given everyday coverage and exposure.

Teton Ridge still has ties to organizations like Better Barrel Races, Cowboys and Indians magazine, Hyer Boots, and many others. Their influence in the industry hasn’t disappeared, but it is certainly diminishing. Possibly it is just shifting?

Instead of directly owning the horses and facilities, it is possible the company is now focusing on more media, events and brand control? Possibly, it is a pivot away from day-to-day equine ownership to a more national platform scale?

Just like it wasn’t possible for anyone to predict the storm on entry, it seems not too many answers are predictable for what the company might do next.

